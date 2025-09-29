Barcelona Ink La Masia Star to Long-Term Contract Renewal
Barcelona announced on Monday that La Masia product Marc Bernal has signed a four-year contract renewal, keeping him at the club through 2029.
The new deal is said to include a €500 million ($587.2 million) release clause.
Bernal, 18, came through the Barcelona youth academy, first joining the club in 2014. The Spanish defensive midfielder made his La Liga debut in August 2024 under Hansi Flick, though tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee later that month which forced him to miss the rest of the season. In total, Bernal made just three appearances in the Spanish top flight.
Since returning against Valencia on Sept. 14 in a short cameo off the bench, Bernal has made two appearances while being named to every matchday squad in all competitions.
Bernal: The Happiest Day of My Life
“It’s the happiest day of my life. If you had said this two years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it. Since I was a kid, all kids dream of this. I have made my dream come true,” Bernal said in the club announcement.
The young defensive midfielder has been profiled as a potential successor to club legend Sergio Busquets. Bernal went as far to recognize Busquets as one of his heroes: “Sergio Busquets is a model for me, one of my idols. When I got injured he sent me a message and that made me really happy.”
Chelsea were reportedly interested in making a move for Bernal over the summer. Though, Bernal personally rejected a transfer, stating his desire to remain at Barcelona. The Blues were also interested in another Barcelona talent, Fermín López, though a move never materialized.
The Bernal signing comes a couple months after the reigning La Liga champions extended Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Hansi Flick to new deals.