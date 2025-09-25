SI

Chelsea Were ‘Interested’ in Making Move for Young Barcelona Gem

Chelsea contacted Barcelona to enquire about La Masia midfielder Marc Bernal.

Roberto Casillas

Marc Bernal missed over a year due to an ACL injury.
Marc Bernal missed over a year due to an ACL injury. / David Ramos/Getty Images

Chelsea were characteristically busy during the 2025 summer transfer window, reaching double digits in both player signings and departures. However, one transfer that never materialised was the acquisition of Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea contacted Barcelona asking about a possible move for the 18-year-old La Masia gem. Bernal himself was the one who rejected any possible transfer given his desire to stay at his boyhood club.

Chelsea’s plan was to sign Bernal to one of the club’s signature long-term deals and then loan him out to sister club Strasbourg in order for him to get more minutes and return to full fitness.

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only)

Bernal missed over a year after suffering an ACL tear and only returned to the pitch in Barcelona’s recent 6–0 victory against Valencia, where he notched his first assist as a professional.

Marc Bernal
Marc Bernal (right) played his first minutes since Aug. 2024 in Barcelona’s home season debut against Valencia. / David Ramos/Getty Images

Although Chelsea were reportedly interested, a concrete offer never arrived for Bernal, unlike the one the Blues submitted to Barcelona in their efforts to acquire fellow La Masia graduate Fermín López.

Apart from Chelsea, Al Nassr also reportedly tried to make a move for Bernal in recent weeks. The Saudi Pro League has a special transfer window for U-21 players that remained open until Sept. 21. Still, Bernal once again rejected any potential departure from Barcelona.

Even though Bernal’s only featured in four official matches for Barcelona, it’s clear Hansi Flick values his potential. Prior to his injury, a 17-year-old Bernal started the first three matches of the 2024–25 season.

Now that he’s back to full fitness and given the recent news of Gavi being in for a long spell on the sidelines, Bernal could see his role grow as the season matures.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer