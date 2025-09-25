Chelsea Were ‘Interested’ in Making Move for Young Barcelona Gem
Chelsea were characteristically busy during the 2025 summer transfer window, reaching double digits in both player signings and departures. However, one transfer that never materialised was the acquisition of Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea contacted Barcelona asking about a possible move for the 18-year-old La Masia gem. Bernal himself was the one who rejected any possible transfer given his desire to stay at his boyhood club.
Chelsea’s plan was to sign Bernal to one of the club’s signature long-term deals and then loan him out to sister club Strasbourg in order for him to get more minutes and return to full fitness.
Bernal missed over a year after suffering an ACL tear and only returned to the pitch in Barcelona’s recent 6–0 victory against Valencia, where he notched his first assist as a professional.
Although Chelsea were reportedly interested, a concrete offer never arrived for Bernal, unlike the one the Blues submitted to Barcelona in their efforts to acquire fellow La Masia graduate Fermín López.
Apart from Chelsea, Al Nassr also reportedly tried to make a move for Bernal in recent weeks. The Saudi Pro League has a special transfer window for U-21 players that remained open until Sept. 21. Still, Bernal once again rejected any potential departure from Barcelona.
Even though Bernal’s only featured in four official matches for Barcelona, it’s clear Hansi Flick values his potential. Prior to his injury, a 17-year-old Bernal started the first three matches of the 2024–25 season.
Now that he’s back to full fitness and given the recent news of Gavi being in for a long spell on the sidelines, Bernal could see his role grow as the season matures.