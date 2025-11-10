Barcelona's Most Successful Managers Through 50 La Liga Games
Hansi Flick became the latest Barcelona boss to manage the side in 50 La Liga games with only four managers in club history collecting more points across that span.
Barcelona earned a much-needed victory away against Celta Vigo to get within three points of Real Madrid heading into the November international break.
The win against Celta marked the 50th time Flick has managed Barcelona in La Liga. The German led the Catalans to their 28th league title in his debut term and they’re currently in the thick of their title defense through 12 games in 2025–26.
Flick has collected 116 points in his first 50 league games as Barcelona manager and the win against Celta was his 37th in La Liga since his arrival.
The German’s numbers are impressive, as was his 2024–25 title winning campaign. However, four other Barcelona managers have better numbers than him, including his predecessor.
Rank
Managers
Record After 50 La Liga Games
Points After 50 La Liga Games
1.
Luis Enrique
40W-4D-6L
124
2.
Xavi Hernández
37W-7D-6L
118
T3.
Pep Guardiola
36W-9D-5L
117
T3.
Ernesto Valverde
35W-12D-3L
117
5.
Hansi Flick
37W-5D-8L
116
Every single manager on the list won La Liga in their first full season on Barcelona’s touchline.
Luis Enrique leads the way with both the most wins and most points in his first 50 La Liga games with Barça. The current Paris Saint-Germain boss dominated to start his tenure with the Catalans, winning a treble in his first term in 2014–15 and becoming the fastest manager in club history to win 50 games across all competitions.
Although Xavi Hernández’s tenure ended with a trophyless season, the club legend did a stellar job after taking over from Ronald Koeman 12 games into the 2021–22 season. Xavi’s impressive record after 50 league games helped Barcelona conquer La Liga in 2022–23.
Pep Guardiola and Ernesto Valverde are tied with 117 points through their first 50 La Liga games with Barça. The legendary manager oversaw one of the greatest teams in club history in 2008–09 and Valverde nearly led Barcelona to an invincible 2017–18 La Liga season, losing just one game in his debut term.
Flick sits just one point behind them though 50 league games. However, only Enrique has more wins in La Liga than Flick at this point, tied with Xavi on 37 wins.
Of all the managers on the list, only Xavi failed to repeat as La Liga champion in their second full term in charge.