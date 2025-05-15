How Many La Liga Titles Does Barcelona Have?
Since it's foundation in 1929, winning La Liga has become the most prestigious trophy in Spanish soccer.
The 38-game marathon in Spain's top flight follows the same format as the rest of the major leagues across Europe. Whichever team manages the most points is crowned champions at season's end.
During 2024-25, Barcelona have been head and shoulders above the competition in La Liga, losing just five games and staying unbeaten since the turn of the year throughout the entirety of the second half of the season to secure the league title.
Hansi Flick's first season in charge has brought back Barcelona's status as one of the best teams not only in Spain but in all of Europe. After completing the four-game season sweep over Real Madrid in Clásico's, Barça have now dethroned their bitter rivals as La Liga champions, completing a domestic treble with their 28th league title.
With their newest La Liga trophy, Barcelona extend their gap as the second winningest club in Spain's top-flight history. However, they're still a ways to go to challenge for the top spot of most La Liga titles ever won.
Which Team has Won the Most La Liga Titles?
Real Madrid are not only the winningest side in Champions League history, they're also the team with the most La Liga titles, with 36 league trophies taking plenty of space in the one of the worlds biggest trophy cabinets.
As expected and previously mentioned, Barcelona follow in second place with 28 La Liga titles. The two bitter rivals and Spanish soccer heavyweights have dominated La Liga for most of its existence. The two clubs have won La Liga in all but five seasons since the turn of the century.
Atlético Madrid have won the third most La Liga titles with 11, the only other team with double digit league crowns. Athletic Bilbao are fourth with eight and Valencia rounds out the top five with six La Liga championships.
Real Sociedad's two titles make them the only other team with multiple championships in Spain's top flight, with three other teams winning the competition once.
Every La Liga Champion
Team
Titles
Most Recent Title Won
Real Madrid
36
2023–24
Barcelona
28
2024–25
Atlético Madrid
11
2020–21
Athletic Bilbao
8
1983–84
Valencia
6
2003–04
Real Sociedad
2
1981–82
Deportivo La Coruña
1
1999–00
Sevilla
1
1945–46
Real Betis
1
1934–35