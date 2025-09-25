Hansi Flick Beats Pep Guardiola in Reaching Historic Barcelona Milestone
Barcelona overcame a difficult start and came from behind to defeat Real Oviedo 3–1 on Thursday night.
The victory sees Barcelona keep Real Madrid within striking distance, just two points ahead through six games of the La Liga season.
But the win carries more significance, especially for Barça manager Hansi Flick. The victory against Oviedo marked the German’s 50th since joining the Catalans last summer.
It took Flick just 67 games across all competitions to reach this impressive milestone, the second fastest of any Barcelona manager in the 21st century, only behind current Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique.
However, Flick achieved this faster than the most successful manager in Blaugrana history: Pep Guardiola. The current Manchester City boss needed 71 games to reach the 50 win mark with Barcelona.
Over the course of Flick’s 67-match tenure with the Catalans, he has a record of 50 wins, eight draws and nine losses. Barcelona have also scored an impressive 195 goals during the Flick era, the most of any team in Europe’s top five leagues since the start of last season.
It’s an impressive achievement from the German, who’s now the sixth Barça manager of the century to join the 50-win club.
Barcelona Managers to Win 50 Games in 21st Century
Flick joins Frank Rijkaard, Guardiola, Enrique, Ernesto Valverde and Xavi Hernández as the only managers to win 50 games for Barcelona in the past 25 years.
Rank
Barcelona Manager
Games Until Win No. 50
1.
Luis Enrique
60
2.
Hansi Flick
67
3.
Pep Guardiola
71
4.
Ernesto Valverde
72
5.
Xavi Hernández
77
6.
Frank Rijkaard
83
Of all the managers on the list, only Enrique was able to reach 50 wins in a single season. He achieved that remarkable feat during his debut term with the Catalans in 2014–15, where the club would go on to win their second treble in six years.
Apart from Enrique, only Helenio Herrera managed Barcelona to 50 wins faster than Flick when considering coaches before the new millennium. It took Herrera 63 games to reach that number of victories back in the late 1950s.
Triumphs have been piling up for Barcelona ever since Flick’s appointment. The positive results have already led to the first domestic treble in club history, as well as to a historic four-game sweep of bitter rivals Real Madrid a season ago, a feat achieved only once before in El Clásico history.
Ironically enough, Barça Femení manager Pere Romeu, who joined Barcelona at the same time as Flick, reached the 50-win mark with the women’s team last weekend in the 5–0 victory against Sevilla.
Barcelona will hope an abundance of goals, wins and silverware are still yet to come under Flick. Turning their attention to trying to capture win No. 51 against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.