Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao: Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona face off against Athletic Bilbao in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.
The Catalans are hoping for positive results after recent issues both on and off the pitch. The team won just one of their last seven La Liga matches to close out 2024, falling to third in the standings, four points back of Real Madrid when at one point in November they had a nine point lead at the top.
Off the pitch, the spotlight is still on Dani Olmo's situation. Barcelona's marquee summer signing is unavailable due to the team's inability to register him because of financial issues that have haunted them in recent years. If Barcelona's appeals continue to be met with rejection, then there's a chance Olmo leaves the team for free.
Despite all the turmoil, Barcelona have a match to play and an important one at that. Athletic Club will prove to be a tough opponent given they haven't lost a game across all competitions in over three months. The Blaugrana could use the boost of a trophy to regain confidence ahead of the decisive months of the season.
Aside from Olmo and Pau Víctor, Barcelona have utilized the winter break to recover players from injury, most notably, Lamine Yamal. The winger will be available after returning from an ankle injury that ended his 2024 prematurely. Hansi Flick has more than enough alternatives to field a competitive side that gets Barcelona to Sunday's final.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña will return between the sticks following Wojciech Szczęsny debut vs. UD Barbastro in the Copa del Rey.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé will be in for a difficult evening containing the dynamic Nico Williams.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Despite Ronald Araújo's return to fitness, Cubarsí is the more in form player and will be given the nod.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Martínez will partner Cubarsí against his former club.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde will be given the freedom to venture forward but he must still keep a close eye on the other Williams brother, Iñaki.
CM: Marc Casadó—Barcelona's breakout player of the season will hope to be as effective come the back half of the campaign.
CM: Pedri—The Spain midfielder will look to replicate his performance against Atlético Madrid, only this time ending with a positive result.
RW: Raphinha—Flick might opt not to rush Yamal straight back into the lineup, giving Raphinha another start from the right wing.
AM: Gavi—With Olmo unavailable, Gavi will take his place as the most advanced midfielder.
LW: Ferran Torres—The former Manchester City man ended 2024 on a high with four goals in the final five games of the year.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—After scoring just once in Barcelona's last six games of 2024, Lewandowski started the year with a brace against UD Barbastro.