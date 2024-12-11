Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund: UEFA Champions League
Barcelona looks to solidify its position in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League league phase at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund.
Both teams come in with identical records through five Champions League matches, although Dortmund has struggled out of the gate domestically, sitting sixth in the Bundesliga. It's a battle between the two best goalscoring teams so far in the competition, one where the Catalans will travel to a notoriously hostile and intimidating ground.
Hansi Flick's men have struggled in La Liga over the past month. The well-oiled machine from the early days of his tenure is beginning to show cracks, as fatigue begins to mount for key players that have been overworked. Just one victory in its last five league games has seen Barcelona's lead shrink to just one point over Real Madrid and Los Blancos have a game in hand.
Flick's side has remained strong in Europe, though. A win against Dortmund would all but guarantee the Blaugrana a spot in the round of 16 with two games still to go.
Ronald Araújo will return to Barcelona's squad for the first time since he suffered an injury while playing for Uruguay in last summer's Copa America. It's a much needed boost for a back line that's in need of rest in the coming weeks. Flick will likely stick to a similar lineup that he fielded in Barça's last two games, in hopes of a performance that can restore confidence in his recently slumping side.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 11.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña will have to be at his best to contain an attack that's scored 16 goals through five games in the Champions League.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé's been shaky of late with players being able to run in behind him with relative ease in recent games.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Both Barça center backs will be keen on impressing Flick given Araújo's return.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Martínez has been great this season, but Barcelona's high defensive line has been exposed as of late and he doesn't have the recovery speed to make up for any positional mistakes.
LB: Alejandro Balde—When Héctor Fort or Gerard Martín have replaced Balde, they've both struggled. Balde has become of paramount importance to Flick's side.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó has beaten out Frenkie de Jong for the starting role and continues to demonstrate his La Masia style of play from the central midfield position.
CM: Pedri—Pedri looked tired in the second half against Real Betis and he's surely due for a rest soon. However, Flick can't afford to keep his orchestra leader out of the lineup in such a big game.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager continues to play like one of the best players in the sport.
AM: Gavi—Gavi played in this position in the final minutes against Brest and looked solid. He's been struggling to earn a spot in the XI since his return from injury. Given Dani Olmo's lackluster performance against Betis, the former Golden Boy could get another opportunity to impress Flick.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha also looked exhausted against Betis and didn't impact the game as he's done to start the season.
ST: Robert Lewandowski: The Polish striker has scored 27 goals against his former team, the most against a single club in his career.