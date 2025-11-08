Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo: Cubarsi Starts Amid Defensive Concerns
Barcelona are back in action looking to bounce back from a disappointing Champions League effort when they visit Celta Vigo on Sunday night.
Hansi Flick’s side had to come from behind three times to salvage a 3–3 draw in their European clash against Club Brugge midweek. The performance intensified criticism of Barcelona’s defensive approach, but Flick insists he won’t switch to a more conservative system.
To make matters more complicated for the German, Eric García suffered a nasal fracture and his status for Sunday’s clash is in doubt. Given the laundry list of injuries Barcelona are dealing with, Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo are the only central defenders fit at Flick’s disposal.
Barcelona have failed to win away from home in their last three games, and haven’t won consecutive matches in La Liga since late September. A win against Celta would put an end to the pair of negative streaks, something the reigning Spanish champions sorely need in their chase of Real Madrid.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up in their final game before the November international break.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The veteran nearly gifted Club Brugge the winner with a calamitous mistake late in the game. But with Joan García still not fully recovered, he’ll keep his place between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—The lack of a suitable backup means Koundé will start despite massively struggling for the better part of the term.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo will captain Barcelona against Celta. It’s been difficult for the Uruguayan to lock down a starting role.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—A dismal performance in El Clásico saw Cubarsí ride the bench in Barcelona’s last two games. With García questionable, the teenager will return to the lineup hoping the two-game break helped him rediscover his mojo.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde had a nightmare of a game defensively last time out. Still, he was brilliant in Barcelona‘s win against Elche a week ago, collecting his first goal involvement of the term.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong will anchor Barcelona’s midfield. He‘s been one of the most consistent Barça players this season, despite the injuries and chaos around him.
CM: Dani Olmo—Flick deployed Olmo in Pedri’s role during his second half cameo vs. Club Brugge. Marc Casadó has failed to impress playing alongside De Jong.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal was at his best midweek in the Champions League. Electricity, fearlessness and flair were on full display and he wreaked havoc all night.
AM: Fermín López—The La Masia graduate has been on fire since returning from injury, collecting eight goal involvements in his last four appearances.
LW: Marcus Rashford—The Man Utd loanee has tallied a goal involvement in five of Barcelona’s last six league games. With Raphinha still on the mend, Rashford starts once again.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Two muscular injuries have compromised the legendary striker this term. He’ll get the nod for the first time since late September looking for his fifth league goal of the season.