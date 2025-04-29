Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Inter: Champions League Semifinals
Barcelona continue their push for a first Champions League title in a decade when they host Inter in the first leg of their semifinal tie in this year's competition.
The Blaugrana have been bitten by the silverware bug after Sunday's Copa del Rey triumph, adding to the Supercopa de Espana trophy they collected back in January. European success hinges on two gargantuan clashes with Inter as Hansi Flick's side looks to set up a date in the showpiece fixture with either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain.
Given Inter's patchy recent form, Barcelona will be strong favorites to reach the final but they can ill-afford complacency against the Nerazzurri, especially during the first leg. The Catalans will want to ensure they have a healthy lead to protect ahead of next week's trip to the cacophonous San Siro.
Here is how Barcelona could line up.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Inter (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczesny— Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to the bench at the weekend having been sidelined since September. One would expect the German to reclaim his starting berth from Szczesny in the near future, but the Poland international may retain his place for the time being.
RB: Jules Kounde— Kounde was the hero in extra-time during the Copa del Rey final, scoring from range to secure the trophy for Barcelona. He won't expect to steal the headlines on Wednesday, though.
CB: Pau Cubarsi— The Spanish teenager seldom struggles on the big stage despite his tender age but Lautaro Martinez will pose an enormous threat to the 18-year-old. Should injury doubt Marcus Thuram feature alongside the Argentine, then Cubarsi will need to be even more alert.
CB: Inigo Martinez— Cubarsi has someone almost twice his senior sat alongside him in the heart of defence, with Martinez likely preferred to Ronald Araujo. The 33-year-old has performed at an incredibly high standard this season.
LB: Gerard Martin— Alejandro Balde is closing in on a return from injury but Barcelona are expected to be cautious with the Spaniard. Deputy Martin will continue in the starting lineup should Balde miss out.
DM: Frenkie de Jong— De Jong will need to be at his best to win the battle with Inter's high-quality midfield. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are a menacing trio in the centre of the pitch.
DM: Pedri— Pedri produced a stunning strike to open the scoring during Sunday's Clasico with Madrid and Barcelona's midfield metronome will be aiming to assert himself on Wednesday's fixture.
RW: Lamine Yamal— The teenager is rarely subdued when Barcelona need him most and he added another two assists to his season tally on Sunday. Yamal will be keen to exploit the high positions Federico Dimarco takes up down Inter's left-hand side.
AM: Dani Olmo— Olmo has generally saved his best form for La Liga this term and has proven integral to Barcelona's push towards glory. The goal-getting attacking midfielder will want to conjure similar magic in Europe.
LW: Raphinha— Raphinha leads the Champions League for goal contributions with 19 goals and assists to his name. Inter must shackle the Brazilian if they're to reach the final next month.
ST: Ferran Torres— Robert Lewandowski's hamstring injury has come at the worst time for Barcelona but the encouraging form of Torres alleviates some pressure. The Spaniard has scored five across his last ten matches for the Catalans, including a late equaliser in the cup final.