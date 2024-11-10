Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: La Liga
Barcelona travels to the Basque country to face Real Sociedad in hopes to continue its recent butchering of teams in both Spain and Europe.
Hansi Flick's men have dominated since the start of the season but have turned it up a notch upon returning from October's international break. Barcelona has a perfect record since club action resumed, scoring 21 goals across five matches, playing some of the best soccer in Europe. The surge in form now has the Catalans nine points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga's title race, although Los Blancos have a game in hand.
Real Sociedad has the third best defensive record in La Liga this term, allowing just 10 goals through 12 games. However, Imanol Alguacil's side has struggled at home, and Barcelona will be keen on continuing its goalscoring frenzy in its last game before November's international break.
Flick's side could see a big change in the lineup. Pau Cubarsí suffered a gruesome face injury midweek against Crvena zvezda that required 10 stitches and will likely be given time to recover. He joins Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araújo on the list of injured Barça center-backs, so Flick will probably turn to another La Masia talent to fill the void in defense.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup against Real Sociedad.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña was shaky midweek in the Champions League but remains as the preferred option between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman bagged three assists against Crvena Zvezda, capping off yet another impressive performance. He's taken his game to another level under Flick.
CB: Sergi Domínguez—Domínguez replaced Cubarsí following his injury and could slide into the lineup once again for his third start in La Liga.
CB: Ínigo Martínez—Cubarsí's likely absence means Martínez will have even more responsibility leading the back-line. He should be able to do so as he's been playing great since the start of the season.
RB: Alejandro Baldé—Baldé was rested midweek and Héctor Fort's performance showed why Baldé is the undisputed starter. He should slot right back in to defend Takefusa Kubo.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong made his first start since April and looked sharp, pulling the strings of Barça's midfield. It'll be interesting to see if Flick can also raise the form of the talented Dutch midfielder as he has with most players on the squad.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó has seemingly become and untouchable in Barcelona's lineup. He's started seven straight games for the Catalan's and been superb in every one as the midfield anchor.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal will be eager to get back into the scoresheet after failing to score in all but one of Barcelona's last six games. He didn't have a goal contribution in the 5–2 victory midweek.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo scored a brace last time out in La Liga in his first start since coming back from injury. Barcelona's midfield options are plenty but Flick might be tempted to rest Pedri after starting eight straight games for the club.
LW: Fermín López—Raphinha might be given a rest after tallying the most minutes of any Barcelona player this season. López has been sharp recently and scored his first goal of the season midweek.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski has scored a third of Barça's 21 goals since the last international break. He'll look to stay sharp and extend his seven goal lead in the race for La Liga's golden boot.