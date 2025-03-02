Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: La Liga
Before Barcelona can look ahead to their Champions League clash with Benfica next week, they first must get past Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Barcelona are coming off a thrilling 4–4 draw with Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Hansi Flick's men were disappointed not to leave the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with a victory, though, after conceding two late goals.
There is no time to dwell on the result with La Liga action swiftly approaching. The Catalans have not suffered a defeat in 2025 and surged to the top of the standings, surpassing both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. To keep their spot atop the table, Barcelona must collect all three points against a Real Sociedad side that defeated them back in November.
Flick will have almost his entire squad at his disposal for the La Liga clash; only Marc Bernal and Marc-André ter Stegen remain in the infirmary. Andreas Christensen, meanwhile, was given the green light to play, but has since suffered a new injury that rules him out until after the international break.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Real Sociedad on Sunday, Mar. 2.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Szczęsny remains Flick's first-choice goalkeeper across all competitions.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé will look to put in a better performance on the right flank after he struggled against Atlético Madrid.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 18-year-old found the back of the net on Tuesday and won 100% of his tackles against Diego Simeone's men.
CB: íñigo Martínez—Despite scoring in the Copa del Rey semifinals and the Champions League, the center back has yet to contribute in La Liga.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde is just one appearance away from playing his 115th game for the Catalans despite only being 21 years old.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman has become a staple in Flick's midfield since returning from injury, but do not be surprised if he is rested for Marc Casadó.
DM: Pedri—The Spaniard will be relieved after finally breaking his goal drought.
RW: Lamine Yamal—No player in La Liga has more assists than Yamal.
AM: Gavi—Gavi is in line for the start after he only played 22 minutes in Barcelona's last two matches.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian has recorded seven goals and eight assists in 2025 alone.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Poland international leads the Pichichi race with 20 goals in 24 appearances this season.