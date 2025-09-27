Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: Lewandowski Leads Line, Yamal in Squad
Barcelona might have one eye on their clash with the European champions next week, but they must first conquer Real Sociedad in La Liga to continue their winning streak.
La Blaugrana have won all four of their fixtures since the September international break and will be seeking a fifth successive victory at home to the Basque outfit on Sunday. They have lost two of their last five meetings with Real Sociedad, but will be aiming to take advantage of the patchy form of Sergio Francisco’s side.
A gargantuan clash with Paris Saint-Germain arrives on Wednesday evening and Hansi Flick appears likely to make changes this weekend with that fixture in mind. Injuries continue to cause issues for the German, however, who is currently without a host of integral first-teamers.
Here is how Barcelona could line up on Sunday.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Summer signing Joan García has sustained a significant injury setback which will sideline him for the next four to six weeks, meaning Szczęsny will start for the first time this season against Real Sociedad.
RB: Eric García—Jules Koundé could be handed a rest ahead of his showdown with PSG's electrifying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with García, who scored midweek, potentially coming in at right back.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguayan was also on the scoresheet in Barcelona's comeback win over Real Oviedo, netting a nerve-easing third in the dying embers.
CB: Andreas Christensen—Pau Cubarsí is another who could be rested ahead of PSG's visit, with Christensen able to take his place in the backline. He's kept three clean sheets in four starts for club and country this term.
LB: Gerard Martín—Alejandro Balde is close to returning and could be in the matchday squad on Sunday, but Martín should earn a fifth straight start as Balde is eased back in.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong made an enormous impact from the bench against Real Oviedo, assisting Barcelona's winning goal and generally dictating play in the center of the pitch.
DM: Marc Bernal—Pedri might drop to the bench to preserve him for the battle with PSG's incredible midfield, with young Bernal, a rumored target for Chelsea in the summer, earning a first start of the term.
AM: Dani Olmo—Having starred in the win over Getafe, Olmo was less impressive at Real Oviedo midweek. With Gavi and Fermín López injured, Barcelona desperately need him to perform in the No.10 role.
RW: Roony Bardghji—The 19-year-old is still finding his feet in Catalonia but could earn a rare start on Sunday. With Raphinha injured and Lamine Yamal likely to only make the bench on his return, Bardghji has an excellent opportunity to make an impression.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Alongside De Jong, Lewandowski was the catalyst for Barcelona's comeback in Oviedo. The Pole's excellent header helped the Catalans to victory and he should replace Ferran Torres up front.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Raphinha's injury setback opens the door for another Rashford start, with the Englishman making a positive impression in the early stages of his Barcelona career.