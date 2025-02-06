Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: Copa del Rey
Having apparently left behind their two-month long domestic crisis, Barcelona travel down the coast to face Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla looking to secure a place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Less than two weeks have passed since Barcelona dismantled Valencia 7-1 to secure their first home La Liga victory since November. It was arguably the most dominant performance of the Hansi Flick era, one the German manager will be eager to replicate.
Barça secured direct qualification to the Champions League round of 16, avoiding the burden of playing two extra games this month to decide their European fate. Because the Catalans' calendar is a tad more relaxed than say Real Madrid, Flick will likely utilize his best lineup in hopes to get one step closer to conquering the second trophy of his tenure.
Barcelona will be without Gavi against Valencia after a blow to the head forced him to exit the game vs. Alavés over the weekend. Flick confirmed the news and also added that Dani Olmo is an option only as a substitute in the second half, opening the door for Fermín López to start.
Here's what Barcelona's XI could look like in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper has become the undisputed number one between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé is having the best season of his career.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguay international will captain Barcelona and lead the back line.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—It's been a year and two weeks since Cubarsí made his professional debut and he's already one of the top center backs on the planet.
LB: Gerard Martín—Martín will feature from the start, giving Alejandro Balde a breather.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman's introduction changed the game for Barça over the weekend and earned him a start against Valencia.
CM: Pedri—Pedri continues to set the tempo for Barcelona, the game is played at the rythm Pedri dictates.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager had a goal and an assist the last time out in the Copa del Rey.
AM: Fermín López—The Olympic gold medalist had two goals and two assists in the 7-1 win vs. Valencia two weekends ago.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha will look to continue his Ballon d'Or worthy season.
ST: Ferran Torres—Torres will start up-front allowing Robert Lewandowski some rest before league action resumes.