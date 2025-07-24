Barcelona ‘Reach Agreement’ on Departure of Fringe Striker
Barcelona have reached an agreement with SC Braga that will see fringe striker Pau Víctor join the Primeira Liga side.
The Athletic’s Pol Ballús revealed Braga are to pay a fee of €12 million ($14.1 million) plus €3 million ($3.5 million) in add-ons to land the 23-year-old Víctor.
Barcelona are also looking to add a buy-back clause, according to Fabrizio Romano. But only personal terms must be agreed before the player travels to Portugal.
Víctor was behind both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in Hansi Flick’s striker depth chart last season. With new signing Marcus Rashford also capable of playing in that position, minutes would’ve been hard to come by for Víctor had he stayed in Catalonia.
Still, Barcelona were unwilling to part ways with the young Spaniard on loan. The club would only entertain permanent transfer offers that met the price-tag they determined Víctor was worth. Plenty of La Liga teams were interested, but Portugal’s Braga swooped in as the highest bidder.
Víctor was stellar at Barça Atlètic in 2023–24, while on loan from Girona. His performances saw Barcelona make the transfer permanent last summer and he immediately responded by scoring three goals in Barça’s first two pre-season games this time last year.
However, he failed to carve out a significant role once the real season started and with Barcelona needing to cash-in in order to registrer their new signings, Víctor became expendable.
Once the transfer becomes official, Victor will join Álex Valle, Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre as Barcelona’s fourth outgoing transfer of the summer, with more expected to materialize before the start of the season.