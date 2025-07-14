Barcelona ‘Set Price-Tag’ for Former La Masia Striker
The future of Barcelona striker Pau Víctor is still very much up-in-the-air, with multiple La Liga teams interested in luring him out of the club.
Reports coming from Barcelona indicate the club aren't willing to let go of the 23-year-old striker on loan. Sporting director Deco has made it clear that Barcelona will only negotiate Víctor's departure if a team offers north of €10 million ($11.6 million) for his permanent transfer.
Víctor joined Barcelona on loan during the 2023–24 season, where he spent the bulk of the term playing for Barça's B team (Barcelona Athletic). The young striker had a stellar term, scoring 20 goals in 39 appearances that saw Barcelona spend €2.5 million ($3 million) to make his loan deal from Girona permanent.
Although Víctor appeared in 29 games during Hansi Flick's debut season as Barça manager, he only started two matches and played less than 400 total minutes in 2024–25.
Still, Barcelona regard Víctor as a promising young player with plenty of potential. Flick is reportedly comfortable with Víctor's departure under the condition that Barcelona are able to compensate it by signing an attacking reinforcement.
Barcelona are currently working on the exit plans for fringe players so that the club can meet La Liga's 1:1 rule which would enable them to sign and register new players. But with the club having already let go of Pablo Torre and the Nico Williams transfer collapsing, losing another attacking player with no certainty of being able to replace him could significantly compromise the depth of the squad come next season.
Víctor reported to Barcelona's pre-season training and is expected to be part of the group that travels to Asia for the club's pre-season tour. For now, he'll continue to be a Blaugrana player and is currently the only other natural center forward on the team outside of Robert Lewandowski.