Barcelona 4–0 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings As Barca Sit Alone Atop La Liga
Another brilliant attacking display from Barcelona saw them decimate 10-men Real Sociedad 4–0 to continue their La Liga winning streak and cement their status as table-toppers.
With a chance to increase their lead in La Liga by a point, Barcelona took the field at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Real Sociedad looked unafraid to start the contest, having chances early to strike first. That all changed 17 minutes in, when Aritz Elustondo took down a charging Dani Olmo who was through on goal. Match referee Alejandro Quintero González didn't hesitate and sent Elustondo to the showers early with a red card.
Barcelona smelled blood in the water and quickly pounced. A dazzling play by Lamine Yamal and a perfect pass by Dani Olmo teed-up Gerard Martín for his first career goal to open the scoring in the 25th minute. Four minutes later, Marc Casadó also scored his debut goal, deflecting an Olmo shot that tickled the post and found its way to the back of the net.
Ronald Araújo added Barça's third early in the second half. Right on the hour mark, Robert Lewandowski took a page off Casadó's book and deflected an Araújo shot to score his La Liga-leading 21st goal of the year.
The Catalans took advantage of Real Madrid's loss vs. Real Betis and now sit alone atop the standings in La Liga. The strong performance will boost the confidence of Hansi Flick's men, as attention turns to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie vs. Benfica on Wednesday.
Player ratings from Barcelona's win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczesny
6.9/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.6/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
8.5/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.1/10
LB: Gerard Martín
8.4/10
CM: Marc Casadó
8.4/10
CM: Pedri
7.9/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.5/10
AM: Dani Olmo
8.8/10
LW: Raphinha
6.8/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
7.7/10
SUB: Eric García (59' for Cubarsí)
7/10
SUB: Frenkie de Jong (59' for Pedri)
7.3/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (59' for Raphinha)
6.4/10
SUB: Fermín López (71' for Olmo)
6.2/10
SUB: Hectór Fort (76' for Araújo)
6.7/10