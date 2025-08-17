Report: Barcelona Receive Surprising Robert Lewandowski Injury Update
Robert Lewandowski will reportedly be available to play when Barcelona take on Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València.
The striker, who suffered a hamstring injury in training ahead of Barcelona’s final preseason fixture against Como, missed out on the Catalans’ La Liga opener. The club never specified a timeline for Lewandowski’s return, but the Poland captain was expected to miss at least three weeks worth of action.
AS report Lewandowski has recovered ahead of schedule, though, and will return to Hansi Flick’s squad in time for the trip to Valencia, barring any setbacks. Even if the 36-year-old is not fit enough to start, he could still be an option off the bench in Saturday’s clash.
The speedy recovery for Lewandowski is great news for Barcelona. The No. 9 led the team in goalscoring last season, finding the back of the net 42 times across all competitions.
Flick will also be pleased to have Lewandowski back and leading his line as soon as possible, especially after the manager criticized his team for only scoring three goals against a Mallorca side that had nine men.
“I didn’t like the match,” Flick said to the media after Barcelona secured their 3–0 victory. “It’s three important points, but I didn’t like it.
“I will talk with them. I don’t like them relaxing. We had to control the ball and the game. We have to score [more],” Flick added.
Ferran Torres got the nod in place of Lewandowski at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday and scored Barcelona’s second goal of the evening. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet, kicking off their individual 2025–26 campaigns with a bang.
Still, it goes without saying that Barcelona’s attack is at its most dangerous with Lewandowski up top. The forward finished second in the Pichichi Trophy race last season and already found the back of the net twice in his three preseason appearances for the Catalans this summer.
Barcelona have yet to confirm the status of Lewandowski ahead of the club’s clash with Levante on Saturday, Aug. 23.