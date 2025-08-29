Barcelona Respond to Chelsea’s Fermin Lopez Interest, Increased Asking Price Revealed
Barcelona are not interested in selling Chelsea target Fermín López unless an “irresistible offer” is tabled for the attacking midfielder in the final few days of the transfer window.
Chelsea have continued to evolve and regenerate their squad this summer, off the back of UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup successes last season. Alejandro Garnacho looks set to become the next new arrival, but landing a No. 10 has also been an ambition.
Christopher Nkunku is on his way to AC Milan, creating space in the squad which many expected Xavi Simons to fill. However, the Dutchman is in the process of joining Tottenham Hotspur instead, prompting the Blues to shift their focus onto Fermín in recent days.
Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste played down the possibility that the Catalans could cash in while attending Thursday’s Champions League draw, which ironically matched his team with Chelsea.
“Fermín has a contract with the club and we are very happy with him, and therefore he is a Barça player,” Yuste told broadcaster Movistar at the event.
The Barça official admitted to spending time with representative counterparts from Chelsea and other clubs, but insists transfer business was not discussed.
“All of this is the work of the sporting directors, with Deco and Bojan,” he later told reporters. “The entire club is very happy with Fermín. I have been with the Chelsea emissaries and those from PSG, but no one asked me any market questions.”
A Mundo Deportivo report provides more detail on Barcelona’s Fermín stance. The 22-year-old is considered “untransferable,” except for an offer of €90 million (£78 million, $105 million), an amount far higher than the €50 million, plus add-ons, package Chelsea are said to have been preparing. It is also acknowledged as an increase on the previously reported €70 million price tag.
Hansi Flick and Deco are against selling Fermín, considering it a “sporting mistake” despite the financial pressure on the club. The player himself is also keen to stay and become an even more important part of the team, even with Chelsea willing to pay far more than his existing salary and the “discomfort” he has felt dealing with the transfer uncertainty.
Fo now, it is claimed that Chelsea aren’t giving up.