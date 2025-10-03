Barcelona Reveal Severity of Lamine Yamal’s Injury Setback
Barcelona confirmed Lamine Yamal will miss around two-to-three weeks after reaggravating a groin injury against Paris Saint-Germain subsequently ruling him out of October international break action with Spain.
Yamal first suffered a groin injury during the September break representing his national team. He went on to miss four games between Sept. 18–25 before returning in last week’s victory over Real Sociedad. The Barça star featured against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but was seen limping out of the stadium after playing the entire game.
“The groin problem for Lamine Yamal has returned following the game against PSG. The player will miss the game against Sevilla and his recovery time is estimated at two-to-three weeks,” Barcelona said Friday.
When Could Lamine Yamal Return From Latest Groin Injury?
Yamal will miss Spain’s upcoming World Cup qualifier matches against Georgia and Bulgaria. Fortunately, for Barcelona, Sunday’s match against Sevilla will be the last they play until Oct. 18.
The objective is for Yamal to be fully healthy for the first El Clásico of the season, per Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona will visit the Santiago Bernábeu to face Real Madrid on Oct. 26. If Yamal is sidelined until then, then he would miss Barcelona’s next three games, plus the two qualifiers with Spain.
De La Fuente Surprised by Flick’s Comments
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was openly critical of how the Spanish national team handled Yamal’s original injury.
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente responded to Flick’s claims in light of Yamal’s latest injury, claiming he was “surprised” by Flick’s words.
“I always tell the truth. What happened was that, when the match ended, he had some kind of discomfort. But I’ve never played without discomfort. Nothing happened. Our medical services explained it, I explained it. Nothing more. Did he then have discomfort after the match? Well, I don’t know.
“Here, the risk is zero. Whoever comes here, comes healthy, in the right condition to play. And when they get sent home, it’s because we’ve determined they can’t be here because they’re taking a risk.”
Every Game Lamine Yamal Could Miss With Groin Injury
Team
Opponent
Date
Barcelona
Sevilla
Oct. 5
Spain
Georgia
Oct. 11
Spain
Bulgaria
Oct. 14
Barcelona
Girona
Oct. 18
Barcelona
Olympiacos
Oct. 21