Barcelona Set Ronald Araujo Return Date for Major La Liga Clash—Report
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is reportedly aiming to rejoin Hansi Flick side’s before the end of the year so he can be available for the Catalan derby on Saturday, Jan. 3.
The Uruguayan was granted a leave of absence to prioritize his mental health at the start of December. Barcelona and Hansi Flick, who called the matter a “private situation,” publicly showed their support for Araujo and never stated a return date for the center back.
The decision came after the 26-year-old faced harsh backlash for his performance against Chelsea in the Champions League. Araujo was sent off in the first half of the dismal 3–0 defeat, leaving his team all-but helpless against the Blues.
Now, nearly one month later, AS report the defender is eyeing a return to training on Dec. 29. Barring any setbacks, Araujo would be ready to make the short trip to RCDE Stadium and be in contention to start against Espanyol just three days after the calendar flips to 2026.
The captain spent his time away from football in Israel, where he underwent a spiritual retreat to aid in his recovery. According to MARCA, Araujo will celebrate Christmas in Uruguay before he travels back to Spain.
Projected Araujo Return Gives Barcelona Major Defensive Boost
Despite the criticism hurled Araujo’s way for his inconsistent form, he is still a much-needed part of Flick’s defense in the wake of Iñigo Martínez’s departure. After all, the German boss only has the Uruguay international, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García and Andreas Christensen to deploy in central defense.
Natural left back Gerard Martín has had to log minutes alongside Cubarsí in the absence of Araujo, a system that is not sustainable in the long run for Barcelona’s Spanish title defense. The Catalans lack a true leader and a physical presence at the back without their captain.
Still, even with Araujo’s impending return, Flick’s top priority is signing a defensive reinforcement, either during the winter transfer window or ahead of the 2026–27 season. Recent reports state the club is keeping a close eye on Aston Villa defender Pau Torres.
Until Barcelona can actually finalize a deal for a left-sided center back like Torres, they must continue relying on the likes of Araujo and Cubarsí in central defense.