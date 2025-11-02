Harry Kane ‘Considering’ Blockbuster Barcelona Transfer
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is reported to be giving serious thought to leaving the club next summer and sealing a blockbuster transfer to Barcelona.
Kane forged a reputation as one of the world’s premier strikers during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, but his record-breaking stint with Bayern Munich has further increased his legacy and the 32-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.
When he moved to Bayern in the summer of 2023, Kane negotiated the presence of a series of release clauses in his contract, including one which will see him hit the market for €65 million (£57.1 million, $75.1 million) in the summer of 2026 if he chooses to leave.
Such a sum makes Kane a realistic target for a number of the world’s top sides, with Barcelona just one of many known to be interested in the England international’s services. According to SPORT, the feeling may be mutual.
Aware of their interest, it is claimed that Kane is considering making the move to Camp Nou and his representatives have been in contact with the La Liga side alongside a number of different clubs across the world.
Could Barcelona Really Sign Harry Kane?
A release clause of €65 million is expected to be feasible for Barcelona next summer. The La Liga side have done some impressive work to address their financial issues and their imminent return to Camp Nou will only further boost their bank balance.
However, a deal for Kane is not as simple as offering up the money. As part of the terms of his release clause, the Englishman is required to formally notify Bayern of his desire to leave in January, at which point the clause will become active for the summer.
Not only has Kane played down the idea of leaving Bayern in recent days, but he has even opened the door to signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, which could remove the release clauses in his current deal.
That being said, if Kane does opt to take his talents elsewhere, Barcelona will find themselves locked in a real race for his signature. Former employers Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try their luck, as will teams from Saudi Arabia, but a number of elite sides could quickly emerge as suitors if Kane formally hits the market.