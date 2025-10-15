Harry Kane Confirms Next Move Amid Premier League Return Rumours
Harry Kane has wished Tottenham Hotspur all the best in their pursuit of more trophies but appears unlikely to be part of that journey himself, despite speculation linking the Spurs legend with a return.
After 280 goals in 435 appearances, Kane decided the time was right to leave Tottenham in 2023, embracing a fresh challenge abroad with Bayern Munich.
It has recently been reported that Kane can ask for a €65 million (£56.6 million, $75.6 million) release clause to be activated next summer, as long as notice is given by the end of January. That has prompted speculation about going back to Spurs, who finally broke a 17-year trophy drought last season, while Manchester United and Barcelona have also been linked.
New Spurs boss Thomas Frank specifically said that Kane would be very welcome back home.
However, the player himself isn’t convinced it will ever happen. He doesn’t appear interested in leaving Bayern so soon and ultimately has unfulfilled career ambitions that the reigning Bundesliga champions offer him a significantly better chance of achieving.
“I’m not sure [if I’ll go back],” Kane told the Daily Mail when quizzed on Spurs. “I’m very happy here in Munich. [Leaving] is not something I’m thinking about. It’ll always be ‘we’ [with Spurs] because I spent my whole life there. I’m a fan of them and will always watch them and see how they’re getting on. They will always be a part of my life for sure but as for now, I’m loving it here.”
Kane enjoyed seeing his former partner in crime Son Heung-min lift the Europa League trophy in May and retains other friends—both players and staff members—still at the club now.
“[Winning the Europa League] was big for everyone...hopefully they can push on and win more,” he said.
Kane’s Trophy Ambitions With Bayern Munich, England
As for Kane himself, he is determined to help Bayern make good on their opportunities to win multiple trophies this season—perhaps even a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble. The club has achieved that level of success twice before, in 2012–13 and 2019–20.
After that, he’s got his eye on the World Cup with England in the summer, too. Turning 33 in July, it could be Kane’s last opportunity to leave his mark on the international stage.
“We’ve got a great chance for all the trophies this year. Whenever you start a season with Bayern, you’re favourites. We haven’t had great cup runs since I’ve been here so we want to try and put that right,” Kane explained. “Then in the Champions League, it’s still early stages but ultimately it’s about trying to win the competition. And going into the World Cup, you want to be at your best.
“Bayern are known around Europe every year as one of the best and one of the favourites to win the Champions League. I wanted to test myself at that level and I’ve loved it on and off the pitch. It feels like my second home now. I’m enjoying every moment of it and hopefully it continues.”