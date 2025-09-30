‘Lacked Intensity’—Barcelona Star Defender Criticizes Team Despite Latest Win
Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad over the weekend to overtake Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings, yet Jules Koundé wasn’t satisfied with the performance.
Koundé scored to bring Barcelona level late in the first half. Ten minutes after the break Robert Lewandowski scored Barça’s second, which proved to be enough to secure the team’s third comeback win of the early season.
Although the the Catalans could’ve easily scored more goals had it not been for a spectacular performance from Álex Remiro, Real Sociedad had clear chances to spoil what should’ve been a comfortable Barça win.
Takefusa Kubo hit the crossbar with less than 10 minutes to go in the game and that’s just one example of the attacking actions Sergio Francisco’s side created to get back in the game late.
Kounde: We Suffered
The fact Real Sociedad even had a chance to steal a point from their visit to Catalonia is something Koundé regrets and he urged Barcelona to be more intense following the match.
“It was a difficult win, more than we would’ve liked,” Kounde admitted. “I think we’ve lacked control the last 20–25 minutes of the game.”
“I think we lacked a little bit of intensity and to be more focused. It’s been very easy for them to find passes through the middle and then we have to start running backwards, it gets you tired and they can push forward. So yeah, we suffered.”
It’s not the first time this season someone within Barcelona accused the team of taking their foot off the gas. Hansi Flick called out his players after Barça’s season opener for their lack of intensity and effort after getting an early lead.
After failing to feature from the start in Barça’s first two games of the season, Koundé has started five of the last six. Barcelona next face Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase on Wednesday.