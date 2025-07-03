‘We’ll Talk’—Barcelona Star Reacts to Nico Williams, Luis Diaz Transfer Interest
Dani Olmo has insisted he would be happy to see Barcelona sign either Nico Williams or Luis Díaz, insisting “the best players” should be playing for the La Liga champions.
Barcelona’s pursuit of the two wingers is no secret and stands to have a significant impact on Olmo, who could see increased competition for his preferred place in attacking midfield if Ballon d’Or candidate Raphinha moves inside to accommodate either Díaz or, most likely, Williams.
There is no guarantee a deal for either player goes through at this point, but Olmo insisted he would welcome competition from players like Díaz and Williams.
First quizzed on Liverpool forward Díaz, Olmo told the media: “He’s a great person. He’s a world-class player, and Barça should have the best players. He’s proven it. He’s a world-class striker and winger, there’s no doubt about that.”
Díaz was thought to be the priority earlier in the transfer window but Barcelona’s focus has since shifted to Williams, who has agreed to terms of a contract in Catalonia. He comes with a release clause of €62 million ($73.1 million) which Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is adamant they can afford to trigger, but their current inability to meet La Liga’s 1:1 spending rules has halted any progress.
“I don’t know anything,” Olmo said of the interest in Williams. “We’ll talk during the holidays.
“Nico is a very top player, but we have to respect the fact that he’s not a Barça player. The best have to play at Barça. Nico is a great player. He’s shown the level he brings with his club and the national team. We already know how he would adapt. I like to play with the best.”
There have also been reports of Williams’s hesitance to join Barcelona without guarantees over his registration. Olmo found himself in a similar situation during the 2024–25 season, ultimately requiring intervention from the Spanish government after La Liga revoked his license.
“Doubts may exist because of everything that happened last year,” Olmo confessed. “I had the utmost confidence in the club; it wasn’t an issue that worried me. In the end, these things were resolved, and I was able to play, which is what matters.”