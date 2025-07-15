Barcelona Star ‘Trains Alone’ Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation
Marc-André ter Stegen’s Barcelona future is in even more doubt following the team’s return to pre-season training at the weekend.
Barcelona have spent a sizeable amount on signing Joan García from city Espanyol this summer, with the 24-year-old Spaniard expected to be Hansi Flick’s new starter. Wojciech Szczęsny has also been handed a new two-year contract to serve as an experience backup.
Ter Stegen was already facing the possibility of being forced out as a direct result of García’s arrival and wasn’t seen during the session. Reporter Gerard Romero later clarified on social media that the German goalkeeper was working alone in the gym, but is not injured.
Ter Stegen was appointed Barça captain last summer following Sergi Roberto’s departure—he had joined the leadership group as fourth captain as recently as 2022. But he missed most of last season because of a long-term knee injury and wasn’t reinstated even after his full recovery.
The 33-year-old is thought to have been determined to fight for his place, yet his absence from training seems a clear indication that Flick doesn’t consider him part of the future plans.
Barcelona haven’t saved huge money by replacing Ter Stegen with García, given that the latter is thought to be on a similar salary of around €6.3 million ($7.4 million). But now that García is on the wage bill at all, offloading Ter Stegen has become a matter of importance.
Turkish champions Galatasaray, in search of a replacement for modern club legend Fernando Muslera, have been heavily linked once more in recent days. The likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Juventus would do well to consider Ter Stegen.
His chance of being Germany’s starter at the 2026 World Cup, having always been backup to Manuel Neuer at every major tournament he’s been to, likely depends on playing regularly in 2025–26.