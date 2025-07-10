Four Teams That Should Try to Sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen
The future of Barcelona’s captain and long-time starting goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has never been more murky.
Barcelona's marquee signing of the summer transfer market so far is the highly-regarded 24-year-old goalkeeper Joan García from city rivals Espanyol. Wojciech Szczęsny also recently extended his contract with the club for two more seasons. Both decisions unquestionably jeopardize Ter Stegen’s role with the Catalans.
The German goalkeeper has been with Barcelona since the 2014–15 season and he’s conquered six La Liga titles, five Copa Del Rey trophies and the last Champions League in club history during his over 10-year tenure.
However, injuries and unconvincing performances have defined the now 33-year-old’s recent Barça career. He now enters the 2025–26 season without a guaranteed starting role, one year away from his last chance of being Germany's starter in a FIFA World Cup.
All these factors contribute to the very real possibility of Ter Stegen having already played his final match as a Balugrana. With an obvious need for playing time, he might need to go elsewhere to find it, but where?
Here are four teams that should jump at the chance of signing Ter Stegen.
4. Newcastle United
On the surface, the image of Ter Stegen between the sticks for Newcastle United in St. James’s Park might appear as surreal as a Salvador Dalí painting. However, despite having a wealth of goalkeepers in their current squad, snatching one of the best shot-stoppers in the world from the past decade in Ter Stegen should be of interest for Eddie Howe’s ambitious side.
Nick Pope is the current starter but has missed games through injury in each of the past three seasons. Martin Dúbravka has filled in admirably when called upon, but he’s not been considered good enough to be the clear-cut No. 1 for years now.
Ter Stegen would offer a more reliable alternative for a team that’ll be playing in the Champions League next season, while also targeting another top four finish in the Premier League.
The Magpies were reportedly interested in García before he landed in Barcelona. Instead, pivoting for a known-commodity in the man García will likely replace seems worthy of consideration.
3. Manchester United
André Onana’s tenure with Manchester United has been, conservatively, bad.
The Red Devils are coming off their worst season in Premier League history and a rebuild is already underway at Old Trafford ahead of Ruben Amorim’s first full season with the club. Onana’s blunders since his arrival to the red side of Manchester in 2023 are well documented, making it likely that United dip their toes in the goalkeeper market.
Ter Stegen could very well be the solution to their goalkeeper problems and reports indicate that the German is one of the names being considered by United.
Although United won’t play European football next season, Ter Stegen could be interested in joining one of the sport’s most iconic clubs and contribute in their attempt to return to the upper-echelon of the Premier League.
2. Juventus
Juventus are no longer the dominant force in Serie A like they were for the majority of the 2010s. The Old Lady lacks elite level talent in almost every position and goalkeeper is no exception.
Michele Di Gregorio had a fine first year with Juventus in 2024–25, but it wasn’t without inconsistencies. After a solid start to the season, the Italian kept only three clean sheets in Juve’s last 11 Serie A games of the term, conceding 16 goals in that span.
Ter Stegen would offer not only a likely upgrade between the sticks, but also veteran leadership in a young, rebuilding team that desperately need it.
Juventus might opt to stick with Di Gregorio and look for reinforcements in other more urgent areas. However, should Ter Stegen become available, Igor Tudor’s side could be an ideal destination as the Old Lady looks to retake the throne in Serie A.
1. Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig behemoths Galatasaray bid farewell to long-time starting goalkeeper and Uruguay international Fernando Muslera at the end of the 2024–25 season. Now, they’re looking to land a big fish as his replacement.
Galatasaray have enough financial firepower to land Ter Stegen and plenty of reports indicate the German is one of the names on a shortlist the Turkish side is considering making a move for.
Sure, the league might not be the strongest in the continent, but Galatasaray can offer Ter Stegen a chance to play in the Champions League next season.
Galatasaray have made a habit of signing high-profile players from across the continent in recent years. With Leroy Sané being the latest example, perhaps Ter Stegen could join his former Germany teammate and become the next in line.