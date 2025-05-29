Barcelona’s Transfer Plan for Ronald Araujo ‘Is Clear’
Barcelona ideally want to keep senior defender Ronald Araújo, it was been reported in Spain.
Araújo was heavily linked with a Barça exit during the January transfer window when there was interest from Juventus. But he soon signed a new contract instead.
Those fresh terms doesn’t necessarily lock in his future in Catalonia, even though it runs to 2031, because of a ‘low-hanging fruit’ release clause that will reportedly be active for two weeks from July 1.
During that period, it is thought to make Araújo available for a fixed fee of €60 million ($67.6 million), and puts the Uruguayan’s destiny firmly in his own hands if a club choose to trigger it. Barcelona cannot refuse an offer that hits the clause amount and only Araújo can decide what happens.
Mundo Deportivo writes that Barcelona sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick each would like Araújo to stay this summer. His attributes are viewed favorably, even considered by those in senior positions to be “the best center back at the club.”
For now, at least, Araújo is said to be thinking the same thing, that a transfer isn’t his current plan.
It would be hoped that 2025–26 could be a fresh start for Araújo at Barça. He missed the first half of the season while recovering from surgery on a hamstring injury sustained at the Copa América last July.
Upon returning, his seniority and status within the leadership group meant Araújo was a captain whenever he was on the pitch, but he struggled to hold down a consistent starting role.
Eric García and Iñigo Martínez are both expected to be handed new contracts soon, to further solidify Barcelona’s defensive ranks going into next season. It could mean then, that limited transfer resources are focused higher up the pitch, where Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford are both being considered as options to boost the roster’s offensive strength.