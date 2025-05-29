Liverpool ‘Learn’ Luis Diaz ‘Contract Decision’ Amid Barcelona Links
Liverpool face a potentially tough decision when it comes to Luis Díaz, who is reported to have no intention of signing a new contract with the club.
Díaz is under contract with Liverpool until the end of the 2026–27 season, which means he will shortly enter the final two years of that deal.
It is now when Liverpool—and clubs across the board—generally prefer to secure the futures of players they want to keep. But the Reds unusually allowed the issue to slide with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in 2023 due to uncertainty surrounding Jürgen Klopp.
Salah and Van Dijk both eventually signed fresh terms, but the delay in Liverpool talks meant that Alexander-Arnold’s head was turned by the opportunity of a big new challenge at Real Madrid.
If Díaz doesn’t sign a new contract, his market value will start to fall from the end of this summer transfer window as the prospect of free agency draws nearer. Liverpool could gamble on ultimately persuading the Colombia international of pledging his future to them, or cash in.
Mundo Deportivo writes that as long as Barcelona are showing interest, Díaz doesn’t plan to sign another contract with Liverpool. Barça sporting director Deco is said to consider the 28-year-old a good plug-and-play option due to his “age and characteristics”—versatility to play centrally as a No. 9 is another bonus factor given Robert Lewandowski shortly turns 37.
Díaz is considered the “priority signing” for Barcelona, valued at up to €80 million (£67 million, $90.2 million) by Liverpool, and more appealing than Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward, believed to be holding out for a switch to Barça above any other proposed move, is a cheaper option for the cash-strapped Catalans but is not rated as highly by Deco.
Selling Díaz, if Barcelona have the means to pay an acceptable fee, could be an important piece of business for Liverpool to fund squad strengthening that has so far targeted right-back Jeremie Frimpong, left-back Milos Kerkez, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and striker Hugo Ekitike.