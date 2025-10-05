‘Easily Imagine’—Bayern Directors Respond to Harry Kane Transfer Speculation
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund revealed that he can “easily imagine” Harry Kane not only staying in Bavaria, but extending his stay as well.
Speculation surrounding Kane’s potential exit has been circulating in recent weeks. Reports of a release clause worth €65 million (£56.7 million, $76.3 million) stoked the transfer rumour mill, with a return to Tottenham Hotspur or a switch to Manchester United both floated.
Bayern’s director of sport, Max Eberl, was oddly nonchalant when the prospect of losing Kane was raised last month, stating the 32-year-old is “old enough to make his own decisions.”
Eberl’s colleague Freund offered Bavarian fans a little more reassurance when he hinted at the prospect of a new contract for Kane.
“We’re probably witnessing the best version of Harry Kane there has ever been,” Freund gushed to Sky Germany. “He’s a perfect player for us, and Harry feels very comfortable in Munich, with the team and his family. That’s why we hope he’ll stay in Munich for a few more years.”
Kane signed a deal until 2027 when he left Spurs for Bayern in a club-record move worth €100 million. The England captain will be 34 by the time his existing contract ends, but given his dedication to physical preparation and the startling scoring statistics he’s stacked up thus far it’s easy to see why Bayern might want to hang on to their No. 9.
“It’s still too early to discuss it in detail,” Freund warned when pushed on negotiations over a new deal. “I think both sides can easily imagine continuing together beyond the end of the current contract.”
Will Harry Kane Be Fit for England’s October Internationals?
There was plenty to enjoy from Kane’s performance against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. The ruthlessly efficient finisher lashed in another crisp finish, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score as many as 11 goals across the first six weeks of a new season. However, Kane ended the 3–0 win early, hobbling off with five minutes of normal time remaining.
Questions were immediately raised about Kane’s availability for the England national team’s upcoming fixtures against Wales and Latvia. The Three Lions captain put those concerns firmly to bed.
“I’ll be recovering for now. I took a bit of a knock. Give it a few days, then everything should be fine again. There should be no problem for the national team. I’ll be there on Monday,” Kane revealed after the final whistle.
The question Bayern Munich fans will be more interested in is whether Kane will be in the Bundesliga next season or not.