Bayern Munich Chief Reveals Details of Nicolas Jackson’s Permanent Transfer Clause
Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß has revealed Nicolas Jackson’s loan move from Chelsea will only turn permanent if the forward starts 40 games across all competitions this season.
Chelsea initially walked back on a loan agreement with Bayern after Liam Delap went down injured, but eventually convinced the Bundesliga giants to improve their bid from an option to buy to a conditional obligation to get a deal over the line.
Among Chelsea’s demands was a record fee for a single season loan, understood to be €16.5 million (£14.3 million, $19.3 million), although it was recently revealed that part of that fee came from Jackson and his agents’ willingness to sacrifice some money owed to them.
“Firstly, it wasn’t €16.5 million, the player and his agents paid €3 million,” Hoeneß said during an appearance on Doppelpass. “The player cost €13.5 million.
“If a player costs €80 million across a five-year contract, it costs around €16 million every year, so it’s a good transfer.”
When put to him that Jackson’s deal could prove expensive if his purchase clause is triggered, Hoeneß laughed: “He must play 40 games as a starter. He’ll never do that.”
A quick look at the numbers explains why Hoeneß was so confident with his stance. Bayern played 56 matches across all competitions last season, including five games at the Club World Cup. They did, however, fall short in the quarter-final of the Champions League and the last 16 of the DFB Pokal.
Harry Kane is Bayern’s undisputed starting striker when healthy, while left wing—arguably Jackson’s next-best position—is occupied by Luis Díaz following his £65.5 million switch from Liverpool.
Over on the right side of attack, Michael Olise is a near-permanent starter as well, meaning Jackson faces a clear battle for opportunities as a starter this season.