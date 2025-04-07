Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: Complete Head-to-Head Record
Two European soccer giants are set to clash in the Champions League quarterfinals, with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan meeting in the knockout rounds for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
It will be the third time these two iconic teams meet in the do-or-die stages of soccer's biggest club tournament, with the 2010 Champions League final—where Jose Mourinho's Inter completed a treble winning season—being the highlight fixture of the rivalry.
Inter's 2–0 victory in the final at the Santiago Bernabéu saw them add their third and last Champions League trophy to their cabinet to date, half of the amount Bayern Munich have, making the German giants the third most successful club in competition history behind AC Milan and Real Madrid.
The stage is set for another chapter in this vintage European rivalry. Two contrasting styles will collide with only one moving on to the Champions League semifinals. Here, we look back on what's transpired when Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have met in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: 2006-07 Group Stage
Inter Milan hosted Bayern Munich at the San Siro in the 2006-07 group stage for the first chapter of the continental rivalry between the two sides.
Bayern defeated Inter with two goals in the final 10 minutes scored by Lukas Podolski and Claudio Pizarro. Inter ended the match with just nine men after Zlatan Ibrahimović and Fabio Grosso were sent-off in the second half.
The reverse fixture at Allianz Arena saw Inter bag a stoppage time equalizer through Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Roy Makaay had put Bayern in front earlier in the second half.
Both teams advanced to the round of 16 as the top two sides from group B. Inter Milan would go on to lose in said round vs. La Liga's Valencia, and Bayern Munich exited the competition in the quarterfinals at the hands of eventual champions AC Milan.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: 2009-10 Champions League Final
The most well-remembered and iconic meeting of the rivalry came whenInter Milan defeated Bayern Munich 2–0 in the 2009-10 Champions League final to complete a treble winning season, becoming a three-time European champion.
Diego Milito, one of the best strikers on the planet at the time, bagged a brace in the final at the Santiago Bernabéu. Mourinho bested Louis van Gaal as both managers looked to become two-time Champions League winning managers.
This remains the last time Inter Milan won the Champions League, in what was truly a historic season. Inter defeated Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in an iconic semifinals matchup. Winning the final at the Bernabéu made Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez make a move for Mourinho to bring him to Los Blancos.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: 2010-11 Round of 16
Bayern Munich had the chance to get revenge over the final loss a season later when they faced Inter Milan in the round of 16.
Mario Gómez's stoppage time winner at the San Siro gave the Germans a 1–0 lead going into the second leg at home, positioning Bayern as the clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals.
Mayhem ensued in the return leg at the Allianz Arena. Samuel Eto'o leveled the tie for Inter four minutes into the second leg, but Bayern responded with goals from Gómez and Thomas Müller that put them 45 minutes away from exercising revenge.
However, it wasn't to be for Bayern, as Wesley Sneijder scored the games equalizer and Goran Pandev's 88th minute goal to make it 3–2 for the visitors saw Inter Milan advance because of the away-goals rule.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: 2022-23 Group Stage
Over a decade went by without Bayern and Inter meeting in the Champions League., it wasn't until the 2022-23 group stage that they faced each other again.
Bayern Munich defeated Inter Milan twice, home-and-away and with the same exact scoreline. Leroy Sané's opener and Danilo D'Ambrossio's own goal gave Bayern a 2–0 win at the San Siro. At the Allianz Arena, goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Choupo-Moting saw the Germans do the double on their Serie A opponents in the opening round of the competition.
Like in 2006-07, both teams topped the group and moved on to the knockout stages. Bayern Munich once again fell in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Manchester City, who raised their first Champions League trophy ever by defeating Inter Milan 1–0 in the final.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: Complete H2H Record
- Games Played: 7
- Bayern Munich wins: 4
- Inter Milan wins: 2
- Draws: 1
Last Meeting: Bayern Munich 2–0 Inter Milan (Nov. 1, 2022) - Champions League group stage
Top Scorers in Champions League History of Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan
Player
Club
Goals
Diego Milito
Inter Milan
2
Mario Gómez
Bayern Munich
2