Bernardo Silva Says Man City is in a 'Dark Place' After Three Consecutive Defeats
Manchester City is in unchartered territory after suffering a shocking 4–1 defeat to Sporting CP in the Champions League.
For the first time since Apr. 2018, Manchester City has lost three consecutive matches. Pep Guardiola's side was eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 30, defeated by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 2 and now in the Champions League on Nov. 5.
The Citizens looked to be in business against Sporting CP when Phil Foden found the back of the net in the fourth minute, but Rúben Amorim's squad fired four unanswered goals past Ederson. Viktor Gyökeres completed his hat trick in the 80th minute, sealing the victory for the home side.
After the match, Bernardo Silva spoke with TNT Sports and gave some insight into City's recent struggles.
"In the beginning of the second half, we just gave them too many opportunities to score goals," Silva said. "It's disappointing because we're in a bit of a dark place right now. Everything looks to be going in the wrong way. Even when we play well, we don't score our chances and we concede too easily."
"We need to look inside and check what we are not doing well and start being better very quickly, otherwise it will be difficult to come back from these losses," he added.
The defeat ended City's 26-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League, the longest in the competition's history. It also marked the first time City conceded four goals in the UCL since its 4–0 loss to Barcelona in Oct. 2016.
The defending English champions' schedule does not get any easier moving forward. Over the next month, City faces Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham and Liverpool in the Premier League alone. Plus, the first Manchester derby of the season is set to unfold on Dec. 15, and Amorim, the Red Devils new manager, clearly seems to have an early edge.