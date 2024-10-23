Longest Unbeaten Streaks in Champions League History
The biggest and best clubs in Europe have all enjoyed lengthy unbeaten runs in the Champions League.
The Champions League pits the best teams from Europe's top leagues against one another in an action-packed tournament. The competition is the only time in a domestic season where clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and more can face off for one of the most coveted trophies in soccer.
Conquering the Champions League is one of the most difficult feats in club soccer. Some of the most successful and historic teams across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, have never topped the UCL.
Only eight teams have gone on historic undefeated streaks in the European competition. Recent dominance from Manchester City and Bayern Munich saw both sides go years without a single defeat in the UCL.
Here's the 12 longest unbeaten streaks in Champions League and European Cup history.
What Are the Longest Unbeaten Streaks in Champions League History?
- 25 matches: Manchester City (Sept. 6, 2022–Present)
- 25 matches: Manchester United (Sept. 19, 2007–May 5, 2009)
- 20 matches: Ajax (Oct. 2, 1985–Mar. 20,1996)
- 19 matches: Bayern Munich (Sept. 18, 2019–Mar. 17, 2021)
- 19 matches: Bayern Munich (Mar. 14, 2001–Apr. 2, 2002)
- 17 matches: Crvena zvezda (Sept. 7, 1988–Nov. 6, 1991)
- 16 matches: Barcelona (Mar. 8, 2011–Apr. 3, 2012)
- 16 matches: Manchester United (Oct. 23, 2001–Oct. 23, 2002)
- 16 matches: Manchester United (Mar. 4, 1998–Sept. 29, 1999)
- 15 matches: Real Madrid (Apr. 12, 2016–May 2, 2017)
- 15 matches: Barcelona (Sept. 14, 2005–Sept. 27, 2006)
- 15 matches: 1. FC Köln (Sept. 26, 1962–Apr. 11, 1979)
Manchester City and Manchester United are the two clubs with the longest UCL unbeaten streaks. Pep Guardiola's men have not lost a Champions League match since their 1–3 defeat against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2021–22 semifinals.
The Red Devils went undefeated in 25 Champions League fixtures under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2007 to 2009. The reign reached its peak when United, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand, lifted the trophy in 2008.
United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are the only three teams that enjoyed multiple record-setting undefeated runs in the European competition. Surprisingly, Real Madrid, the club with the most UCL titles (15), only appears on the list once for its 15-game unbeaten streak under Zinedine Zidane.
Ajax, Crvena zvezda and 1. FC Köln's streaks came during the European Cup era.