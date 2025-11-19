The Best Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Meeting With President Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo visited Washington D.C. on Tuesday, joining U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for a meeting that stole headlines across the globe.
Just two weeks after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner publicly supported President Trump, Ronaldo was welcomed to the White House with open arms. The visit coincided with the arrival of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who returned to the United States for the first time in seven years.
The Saudi Crown Prince has ties with Ronaldo, who has been the face of the Saudi Pro League since he joined Al Nassr in 2023. The Portuguese superstar has previously been credited with growing the league and enticing more of Europe’s once-biggest stars to play in Saudi Arabia.
Although Ronaldo was not involved in discussions between President Trump and Bin Salman, he still got to spend quality time with the leaders at the White House and the evening’s black-tie event.
The day produced a wealth of viral moments, including photographs that documented nearly every move Ronaldo and President Trump made in the U.S. capital.
Ronaldo Visits the Oval Office
The White House’s official social media shared an image from the moment Ronaldo met President Trump in the Oval Office. The two were all smiles as they shared a handshake inside the room that is symbolic of the American presidency.
Ronaldo also shared a photo of himself, his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and President Trump inside the Oval Office. The Real Madrid legend is pictured holding the key to the White House.
Alongside the post, Ronaldo wrote: “Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife.
“Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.”
Ronaldo Strolls Around the White House
Ronaldo and President Trump eventually departed the Oval Office for a walk around the White House grounds. In a video shared by the White House, the latter says something to the soccer icon that makes him erupt in laughter.
The video is captioned, “Two GOATS. CR7 x 45/47,” referring to Ronaldo’s famous number seven shirt and President Trump’s nonconsecutive terms as the United States’s 45th and 47th president.
Ronaldo also shared a picture of the moment captured in the video to his Instagram. Rodríguez accompanied the two on their stroll.
Ronaldo Meets Elon Musk, Gianni Infantino
After a change into formal wear, Ronaldo and Rodríguez attended the evening’s black-tie affair, where they took a selfie with Elon Musk, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other various officials.
Infantino and President Trump have formed a close relationship as the two work together to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the United States, Canada and Mexico. They also collaborated on last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, in which President Trump handed the inaugural trophy to winners Chelsea.
Al Nassr did not qualify for the Club World Cup, keeping Ronaldo from participating in the tournament. The 40-year-old will lead Portugal, though, in his final World Cup in just seven months.