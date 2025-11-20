Best, Worst Possible 2026 World Cup Groups for Brazil
Brazil remain feared on the international stage, but the record five-time World Cup victors are not quite the same animal they once were.
Back-to-back quarterfinal exits mean they haven’t lifted their favorite golden trophy aloft since 2002, with a fourth-placed finish on home soil the best they have mustered since 2014, when their tournament was overshadowed by their humiliating 7–1 defeat to Germany in the semifinal.
Now under the guidance of one of football’s greats, Carlo Ancelotti, hope is renewed ahead of the journey to North America next summer.
Brazil, who have won the World Cup in both the United States and Mexico previously, have seldom failed to escape the group stage at prior tournaments, and they will be eager to reserve their energy for the knockout phase in 2026.
Based on the World Cup pot projections and excluding playoff sides, here are Brazil’s easiest and toughest potential groups for the tournament.
Best Possible Group for Brazil
Brazil are unsurprisingly sitting pretty in Pot 1 for the draw on Dec. 5, meaning they will evade battles with European giants Spain, France and England, as well as the three host nations.
There remain some formidable foes in Pot 2, but Austria are, on paper at least, the simplest proposition for Brazil. The two teams have twice gone head-to-head at past World Cups, with the Seleção winning both fixtures. The Europeans are also winless in ten duels with Brazil.
Tunisia, who rather ironically managed a 1–1 draw with Brazil during the most recent international break, would be the most forgiving side in Pot 3 based on FIFA rankings. Ancelotti’s men were unable to taste a third straight victory against Tunisia in November despite fielding a full-strength lineup.
The lowest-ranked nation in Pot 4 are New Zealand, who are even lower in FIFA’s rankings than competition debutants Curaçao. The OFC’s only representatives at present, they sunk below Haiti during the most recent ranking update.
Nation
Pot
Austria (UEFA)
2
Tunisia (CAF)
3
New Zealand (OFC)
4
Worst Possible Group for Brazil
Croatia, who unceremoniously dumped Brazil out of the 2022 World Cup, would be the Seleção’s toughest possible assignment from Pot 2 as things stand. Their quarterfinal defeat to the Europeans was a surprise that could be repeated in North America.
Ecuador would be the hardest possible opponents for Brazil from Pot 3, but they are unable to face another CONMEBOL outfit in the group stage. That means that the world’s 26th-ranked side, Australia, are the next most testing opposition.
Uzbekistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the three highest-ranked nations in Pot 4, but would be unable to face off against Australia due to no more than one AFC side featuring in any group. That means South Africa, the hosts of the 2010 World Cup, are next up, FIFA’s 61st-ranked nation having lost all past meetings with Brazil.
Nation
Pot
Croatia (UEFA)
2
Australia (AFC)
3
South Africa (CAF)
4