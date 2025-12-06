Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea have the chance to swiftly atone for Wednesday night’s defeat at Leeds United, with the Blues taking on Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend.
Off the back of impressive showings against Barcelona and Arsenal, Enzo Maresca’s side did much to undermine that brilliance by producing a dismal display in West Yorkshire. They’re now nine points back from the league-leading Gunners, and their knack for producing performances akin to Wednesday night means many have written them out of title contention.
However, they have the chance to return to winning ways down on the south coast on Saturday afternoon. Bournemouth are in a bit of trouble, with the Cherries succumbing to their fourth defeat in five games at home to Everton on Tuesday.
Andoni Iraola has suggested a lack of energy has been key to their downward spiral, with Bournemouth, when they’re firing, able to overwhelm teams through their intensity out of possession. Now down in 14th, they’re desperate for a big result.
What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Craig Pawson
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Bournemouth: 0 wins
- Chelsea: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth (Jan. 14, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Bournemouth
Chelsea
Bournemouth 0–1 Everton - 02/12/25
Leeds 3–1 Chelsea - 03/12/25
Sunderland 3–2 Bournemouth - 29/11/25
Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25
Bournemouth 2–2 West Ham - 22/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Aston Villa 4–0 Bournemouth - 09/11/25
Burnley 0–2 Chelsea - 22/11/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 02/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Wolves - 08/11/25
How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
N/A – radio coverage available via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Solent
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Bournemouth Team News
Iraola will be forced into a midfield reshuffle for Chelsea’s visit, with Tyler Adams picking up his fifth booking of the Premier League season against Everton, which means he’ll serve a one-game suspension.
Lewis Cook is also banned due to the red card he picked up in the defeat to Sunderland last weekend.
In their absence, Adam Scott will likely partner Marcus Tavernier in a rather attack-minded midfield pivot. Ryan Christie is out injured.
The Cherries’ stars in attack, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson, have fallen flat in recent weeks, but the Brazilian will likely return to Iraola’s team on Saturday, replacing youngster Eli Junior Kroupi.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Jiménez, Diakite, Milosavljević, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Adli, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.
Chelsea Team News
Well, it’s safe to say that Tosin Adarabioyo played his way out of contention for Saturday’s game, with his egregious mistake leading to Leeds’ third goal at Elland Road.
Wesley Fofana was left out of the matchday squad in the week, but there’s no suggestion of another injury, and he should be back in the Chelsea XI at the Vitality.
Cole Palmer played 30 minutes upon his return on Wednesday, and could be ready for his first start since September. The Blues’ No. 10 shouldn’t be expected to play more than an hour, though.
Youngster Josh Acheampong could offer Malo Gusto respite, while Reece James and Pedro Neto should both be recalled. Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia and Levi Colwill are still out injured, and Moisés Caicedo is suspended.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, James; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Chelsea were so poor at Elland Road on Wednesday, having exerted so much against Barcelona and Arsenal. Maresca’s necessary rotation ultimately contributed to their demise, and the return of a couple of key faces to the starting XI should facilitate an improved performance.
The Cherries’ dip has come out of the blue, with their slump showcasing Iraola’s total reliance on energy and intensity out of possession. They haven’t been able to overwhelm teams as of late, and early-season hero Semenyo has gone cold.
However, the arrival of one of the Premier League’s big dogs should inspire the hosts, who desperately need a result. Leeds’ midweek aggression supplied a blueprint for shackling Maresca’s side, and if Bournemouth are able to perform efficiently without the ball, they’ll have a chance of achieving a positive result.