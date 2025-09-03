Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Chile: Raphinha, Estevao to Steal the Show
Brazil will have to host Chile in the first of their final two 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers without some of their biggest superstars.
The June international break was an eventful one for the Seleção. Carlo Ancelotti made his debut on the touchline, Brazil did not suffer a defeat and the team ultimately punched its tickets to next summer’s World Cup.
With qualification already secured, Ancelotti left Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão in Madrid to give new faces the time to shine in September. Neymar also was not included in the manager’s squad, while Matheus Cunha and Alex Sandro were forced to withdraw due to injury.
Here’s what Brazil’s XI could look like against Chile.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Chile (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Liverpool keeper will look to make three clean sheets in a row since Ancelotti took over the Seleção.
RB: Vanderson—Vanderson has yet to truly shine at right back, but with little depth at the position, the 24-year-old is the best option.
CB: Marquinhos—The PSG captain emerged as the leader of Brazil’s backline ever since Militão’s long-term injury last season. Marquinhos will welcome the experience of Gabriel alongside him on what will be his 100th appearance for Brazil.
CB: Gabriel—After missing the June international break due to injury, Gabriel is back in the Seleção’s XI and is poised to make his first appearance under Ancelotti.
LB: Douglas Santos—Ever since Marcelo retired from the national team, the left flank is a weak spot for Brazil. With Alex Sandro out due to injury, Santos is next in line to try and impress at left back.
DM: Bruno Guimarães—Guimarães has looked sharp in his opening three matches for Newcastle United, even finding the back of the net against Liverpool.
DM: Casemiro—Ancelotti spearheaded Casmeiro’s return to the national team back in June and once again will rely on his former player to act as a shield for his backline.
RW: Estêvão—The 18-year-old gets the nod on the right wing after the impressive start to his Chelsea career. Estêvão is one of the most exciting young players not just for Brazil, but in the sport.
AM: Raphinha—As the only La Liga representative in Brazil’s squad this September, the pressure will be on Raphinha to carry the attack without Vinícius Júnior or Rodrygo’s help.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—There is a hole on Brazil’s left wing, one that Martinelli can fill as he continues to try and prove himself to Ancelotti.
ST: João Pedro—After Richarlison underwhelmed in June, Pedro could lead the Seleção’s line in what would be just his fourth international appearance.