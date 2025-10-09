Bruno Fernandes Makes Final Decision on Blockbuster Saudi Transfer—Report
Bruno Fernandes has “no interest” in leaving Manchester United and moving to Saudi Arabia at the end of the current campaign, a new report has stressed.
Al Hilal and Al Ittihad both tabled significant offers for the United captain last summer but the midfielder decided to stay at Old Trafford, despite the struggles of the Red Devils over recent years.
Fernandes remains essential to the rebuilding process for United and continues to produce consistently impressive performances at a level above those around him in Manchester. He managed 19 goals and 18 assists last season, even with the crisis that engulfed Ruben Amorim’s side.
According to BBC Sport, Fernandes is still not interested in making a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League and remains eager to compete in Europe’s top leagues.
He remains “fully committed” to the Red Devils and is “determined to put everything into helping United towards a better future”. The 31-year-old’s contract doesn’t expire until 2027, with an option for a further year.
Recent reports have suggested that Saudi clubs will return for Fernandes in January, while top European sides are on high alert given United’s issues. However, it appears their appeals to the Portugal international will ultimately fall on deaf ears.
Fernandes is closing in on 300 appearances for United and recently scored his 100th goal for the club in the 2–1 Premier League win over Chelsea in September. He is one of only 19 players to have netted a century for the Red Devils.
Fernandes’s teammates must rise to his standards if United are to escape the mire, with last weekend’s crucial 2–0 win over Sunderland easing the pressure following a disappointing start to the season. Amorim has also been handed a vote of confidence by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.