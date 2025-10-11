‘Enjoy the Moment’—Bruno Fernandes Sends Firm Message Amid Man Utd Exit Talk
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes confessed it is “impossible” to imagine himself leaving for Saudi Arabia next summer, but refused to rule out the prospect of a shock departure from Old Trafford.
Fernandes was offered a blockbuster move to the Middle East during the recent summer transfer window, with Al Hilal chasing a deal worth a combined £200 million ($266.7 million) in terms of a transfer fee and wages. After speaking with United and confirming he was still wanted at Old Trafford, the Portugal international publicly rejected the offer.
United’s poor start to the season has reignited the speculation, however. While talk of a switch to Saudi Arabia in 2026 is rife, recent rumours have even suggested he could make the move as early as January.
During a recent press conference on international duty, Fernandes was asked whether a Saudi switch could be revisited next year. While his commitment to United was clear, the 31-year-old confessed he did not know what the future holds.
“That’s an impossible scenario to imagine, because it’s nothing that’s been discussed with me,” he stressed. “I like to enjoy the moment, and the most important thing for me now is representing the national team.
“It’s a source of enormous pride to be able to play [for Portugal on Saturday], and I still don’t know if I’ll play, let alone if I’ll leave Manchester United in a year.
“It’s not something that worries me. I’m happy where I am, otherwise I wouldn’t have stayed. But it’s something that honestly doesn’t really bother me.”
Fernandes: ‘I Wanted to Stay at Man Utd’
For Fernandes, the primary objective has always been to succeed with United. He has spoken openly on a number of occasions about his wish to stay and fight for trophies with the Red Devils, confessing he will leave as soon as United decide he is no longer wanted at Old Trafford.
Talks over his future at United were held this past summer, after Fernandes publicly suggested the club may see a £100 million transfer fee as too much to turn down. When club officials confirmed they did not want to lose Fernandes, he shut the door to an exit without any further questions.
“I didn’t close the door on moving to Saudi Arabia because of the World Cup,” Fernandes explained. “That was never in my mind.
“I wanted to stay at Manchester United, and the club wanted me to stay. That’s all there is to it.”