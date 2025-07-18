Bryan Mbeumo's Manchester United Shirt Number Revealed
Manchester United completed their second blockbuster signing of the summer transfer window after announcing Bryan Mbeumo.
The Cameroon international joins the Red Devils in a transfer worth up to £71 million ($95.6 million), following in the £62.5 million ($84.1 million) footsteps of Matheus Cunha following the Brazilian’s move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Excitement has been building over Mbeumo’s arrival for some time given the drawn out nature of negotiations and while the agreed fee is eye-watering, there can be no doubting that Man Utd have acquired one of the Premier League’s most impressive and consistent forwards.
But what number will Mbeumo take upon his arrival at Old Trafford?
Bryan Mbeumo Shirt Number History
Mbeumo will wear the number 19, the club announced on social media.
Mbeumo has worn just three numbers for only two clubs throughout his career. The 26-year-old began life at Troyes in France and broke into the first team with the No. 33 on his back, but swiftly pivoted to the No. 19 for the following season. His third and final campaign at the club saw another change as he inherited the No. 11.
However, when Mbeumo signed for Brentford, he reverted to the No. 19 shirt. That’s the jersey he has donned ever since for the Bees, opting against an alteration when other more high-profile numbers have come available.
For Cameroon, Mbeumo has generally worn the No. 20, although he has occasionally worn the No.19, too.
Man Utd Available Shirt Numbers
Man Utd’s summer signings have both received their new numbers for the 2025–26 season, with Cunha taking wantaway forward Marcus Rashford’s No.10. That removes one dilemma for Mbeumo, with young Paraguayan recruit Diego León being handed the No.30.
However, the brilliant news for Mbeumo is that his preferred No. 19 was indeed available at Old Trafford. Last worn by Raphaël Varane for the Red Devils and previously donned by the likes of Amad Diallo, Rashford, Danny Welbeck and Dwight Yorke, Mbeumo gets to keep the same number.
Moving forward for any other signings, the No. 2 is on the table after Victor Lindelöf’s departure. Christian Eriksen’s exit means the No. 14 is free. The No. 20 is also available.
27, 28, 29 and 31 are other numbers available to any future signings.
With Tyrell Malacia (No. 12), Alejandro Garnacho (No. 17) and Antony (No. 21) all set to depart having asked to leave the club, players could inherit their numbers after they officially leave—as Cunha has done with Rashford’s No. 10.