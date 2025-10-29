‘We’ve Got That’—Bukayo Saka Makes Arsenal Title Claim
Bukayo Saka is confident Arsenal can end their long wait for a fourth Premier League title, citing the club’s strength in depth as a factor in their strong start to the season.
Attention has focused on reigning champions Liverpool losing four Premier League games in a row—the same number of reverses they endured throughout the entire 2024–25 season—while there’s also been huge scrutiny on the job Ruben Amorim is doing at Manchester United.
It’s allowed Arsenal to go somewhat under the radar, yet they sit top of the Premier League table after winning seven of their opening nine games—six points ahead of Manchester City and seven clear of Liverpool in seventh.
An impressive summer transfer window, which saw Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze and Martín Zubimendi arrive among others, has added tremendous depth to an Arsenal squad already bursting with young talent, and Mikel Arteta has spoken at length in the past about the need for quality reinforcements in every position.
Arsenal’s encouraging opening means they are now considered by many to be the favourites to win the Premier League—something they’ve not managed to do since they became ‘Invincible’ under Arsene Wenger in 2003–04.
Saka, in an interview with Sky Sports News, stopped short of a declaration, but did admit that his confidence and belief in what Arsenal are capable of is higher than ever.
“I feel like, when you’re an Arsenal player, there’s just always constant talk about where you’re finishing and how you’re performing,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like it’s even over-analysed, but this year I feel we’re a very strong group and we’ve got a lot of quality.”
Saka: It’s Time to Build Momentum
“We’ve suffered a lot of injuries already, but the players that have come in have shown that we can all keep the level at the highest, and that’s what it’s going to take for us to go all the way,” Saka said.
“I think that’s where we’ve slipped off in a few seasons, but this season, we’ve got that and it’s making me really believe we can do it.
“I’ve been in the title race the last three years now and finished second in all of them. Just the understanding from that and what I’ve learnt is that now it’s not so important. It’s in April, that’s when you need to be there and that’s where you need to try and be top.
“Now it’s about standing around it, building your momentum and then going on a run of performances.”
Saka has spent time on the sidelines himself, owing to a hamstring injury that kept him out of six games across all competitions, but the signing of Noni Madueke from London rivals Chelsea helped to offset his absence.
Saka: Gyokeres Is a Top Player
The lack of Kai Havertz has also been covered by the arrival of Gyökeres, who Saka admitted the team still needs to adapt to as his profile and style of play is completely different to that of last season’s top scorer.
“I think as a team last season we didn’t play with a striker like him, we played with Kai [Havertz], who’s a different player to him,” Saka mused about Gyökeres.
“So, it’s about us trying to adapt to his game a bit and try and help him to create a few more chances but at the same time, I feel like he’s getting more and more settled each game and he’s playing well and the goals will come. I’m not worried. I don’t think anyone in the club is worried. He’s a top player.”