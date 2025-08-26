Canada Roster Takeaways: New Opportunities, Questions for Jesse Marsch in September Friendlies
Canadian men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch announced a 23-man squad on Tuesday, as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two September friendly matches.
Despite crashing out in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup against Guatemala, Canada raised its FIFA ranking to an all-time high of No. 28 and will face No. 48 Romania on Sept. 5, and No. 31 Wales on Sept. 9, in Europe.
While FC Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies, OGC Nice centerback Moïse Bombito and Celtic FC right back Alistair Johnston are unavailable due to injury, each are clear locks for the World Cup squad. With that, the latest selection sees some new names brought in.
“The Gold Cup did not go the way we planned, and the group is eager to get back to work again,” Marsch said. “Romania and Wales are both formidable opponents and playing away from home always presents a challenging opportunity.
“These are the kinds of games that will show us where we stand and where we still need to improve with less than a year until the World Cup.”
Striker Competition Continues
Canada’s depth has developed rapidly since the 2022 World Cup, but the core of next summer’s roster is likely already set. As such, positional battles are a key part of preparations, and no question is more pressing than which striker is best to play alongside Juventus’ Jonathan David.
David scored on his debut with the Bianconeri and is in form coming into camp, but will see Tani Oluwaseyi, Cyle Larin and Promise David all battling to line up alongside him.
Oluwasey, who has 10 goals this season with Minnesota United and is rumored to be moving to La Liga’s Villarreal, is likely the option to start, even as Promise David starts a title-defending season with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.
Oluwaseyi’s pace and physical attributes have complemented David well in their opportunities so far. Yet, the ceiling that Promise David offers may just be higher, given his 19 goals in Belgian top flight last season.
Cyle Larin is the wild card. Despite being Canada’s second all-time leading scorer, he has struggled fo minutes with Mallorca and has not scored for Canada in his last eight appearances—despite playing over 250 goalless minutes.
“I don’t think I handled the striker position great over the summer, and it was challenging because we brought in five of them and needed to make sure all of them had the chance to develop in the team,” Marsch said. “It was a tricky one and I don’t think I gave all of them the best opportunity.”
Among the pointed notes in the striker battle, were also the names left off the roster as Preston North End’s Daniel Jebbison, Columbus Crew SC’s Jacen Russell-Rowe and Auxerre’s Theo Bair were nowhere to be seen.
The battle is feisty, but will Marsch get a clearer answer in September?
Formative Transfer Window Hits the CanMNT
Six of the players called up for the friendlies are coming into their first camps from new club situations, after a formative transfer window for Canadians, which might not be over.
While David is already off the mark at Juventus, no player impressed more with his new club than Tajon Buchanan, who scored a hat-trick for Villarreal in his first start since becoming a permanent transfer, after spending the end of 2024-25 on loan with the Spanish club from Inter Milan.
Yet, the most significant moves came among players taking steps forward, and the recent changes could see a different way of adapting to the high-pressing Canadian setup.
Nathan Saliba moved from CF Montréal to Belgium’s RSC Anderlecht after turning heads at the Gold Cup, and has scored a goal in four appearances. Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Ismäel Koné escaped a toxic situation at Marseille to join newly promoted Serie A side, U.S. Sassuolo. He started their first match of the season against Scudetto holders, Napoli.
While Saliba and Koné found new spots in Europe, Mathieu Choiniére returned to MLS with LAFC and already has a goal in three appearances, while linking up with Son Heung-min.
Outside of midfield, 19-year-old Luc De Fougerolles is playing regular professional minutes for the first time in his first four appearances with FCV Dender in Belgium on loan from Fulham.
With so many players on the move, reconnecting with the national team will be vital, especially as they continue to develop new skillsets under different coaches and at elevated levels.
New (and Old) Faces Enter the Fold
Charlotte FC defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Atlanta United goalkeeper are both earning their first callups this window, while 35-year-old Hibernian winger Junior Hoilett comes back into the squad and will look to impress with his 63 caps and skillset as a set-piece taker.
For Marshall-Rutty and Hibbert, it’s an enticing opportunity. On loan from CF Montréal, Marshall-Rutty has impressed in 18 appearances with Charlotte in 2025 and has also recently been linked with a move to Villarreal.
Primarily playing as a left back, the 21-year-old ranks in the 82nd percentile among MLS fullbacks with 2.5 progressive carries per 90 minutes, and also averages 1.19 tackles per 90 in the defensive third.
He adds depth to a position that has the injured Davies and Sam Adekugbe, as well as Zorhan Bassong at this point, and would be able to fit as a balanced fullback, considering he also ranks in the 93rd percentile for carries into the final third.
Hibbert, meanwhile, gets his first invite to a camp as the third goalkeeper in a season that has seen him play three matches. He also posted his first clean sheet against Toronto FC last weekend for Atlanta.
At just 21, he’s an eye for the future, but will be in the running to beat out other recent third goalkeeper callups, including Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tom McGill, and CF Montréal’s Jonathan Sirois for the World Cup squad.
“Jayden took his chances when he gets it,” Atlanta United head coach Ronny Delia said of Hibbert’s first shutout. “He’s a modern goalkeeper, he’s good with the ball, sharp and quick. He has good touch on the ball and can play outfield almost…and his understanding is good and he’s a good [shot stopper]. You can see that in the three games that he’s played and we see that in training.”
For Hoillet, any inclusion in the World Cup squad would likely come down to health and leadership qualities, rather than his on-field contributions.
Canada’s Projected Best XI for September Friendlies (4-4-2)
Canada’s Friendly Roster vs. Romania, Wales
Goalkeepers
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Jayden Hibbert - Atlanta United
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
Defenders
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Derek Cornelius - Olympique Marseille
- Luc de Fougerolles - F.C.V Dender
- Jamie Knight-Lebel - Bristol City
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - Charlotte FC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
Midfielders
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal CF
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Junior Hoilett - Hibernian FC
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Forwards
- Jonathan David - Juventus FC
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC