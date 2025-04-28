Carlo Ancelotti to Become Next Brazil National Team Coach, per Report
Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid at the end of the La Liga season and take over as Brazil head coach, according to multiple reports.
Ancelotti, according to The Athletic, will lead the Selecao through the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America on a one-year deal. Following a deflating elimination from the UEFA Champions League losing both quarterfinal legs to Arsenal, reports of Ancelotti's departure started to take off. After losing to the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, it appears all that's left to figure out is how Real Madrid goes about announcing his exit.
Real Madrid are still competing for the La Liga trophy with one final Clasico scheduled for Saturday, May 11. If the points gap remains the same heading into the tie, a Los Blancos victory would cut the gap to just one point.
The Brazilian Football Confederation want Ancelotti on the touchline for Brazil's friendlies in June against Ecuador and Paraguay, according to Fabrizio Romano. It would be a quick turnaround going from Real Madrid's final game on May 25 to the Brazil national team on June 4, but there's little time to waste if he's going to install his tactics and system with the World Cup just over a year away.
Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid for the second time with two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Champions League trophies. He also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2022 and 2024 plus the old FIFA Club World Cup. The expectation is that Real Madrid will have a new manager on the touchline for the new Club World Cup come the summer.
He'll continue to manage the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick with Brazil while aiming to get the most out of other talent like Raphinha, Gabriel, Bruno Guimaraes and more.