Carlo Ancelotti Delivers Daring Challenge to Neymar Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti is giving Neymar the next six months to prove he belongs in Brazil’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ancelotti turned heads when he did not call up the Barcelona legend for the fourth consecutive international window since taking charge of the Seleção. The snub has now extended Neymar’s two-year absence from representing Brazil.
Recurring injury issues forced the forward to take a step back from the national team. Neymar has since returned to the pitch for Santos, but his national team boss remained unconvinced of his fitness, so much so that Ancelotti laid down a challenge for the Seleção’s all-time leading goalscorer.
“I thought Neymar was just a topic in Brazil, but I see it’s a global issue,” Ancelotti said ahead of his side’s clash with Tunisia. “Fortunately, he recovered from his injury. Now he has six months to play.
“Neymar is on the list of players who could be at the World Cup. Now he has six months to make the final list. We just have to observe him and other players to avoid making mistakes in the final selection.”
The 33-year-old has until May to prove his fitness to Ancelotti, or else he could miss out on what would likely be his final opportunity to represent his country on world football’s biggest stage.
Brazil’s World Cup Squad Is Slowly Taking Shape
While question marks surround Neymar’s place at the 2026 World Cup, other stars for Brazil have all-but locked down their places in next summer's tournament.
La Liga stars Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo will lead Ancelotti’s attack, with Matheus Cunha and Estevão both making their cases as well. In the midfield, Casemiro’s resurgence likely earns him a spot alongside Bruno Guimarães.
Éder Militão, Gabriel and Marquinhos lead the way in defense, with Alisson set to take his place behind them in goal. The two fullbacks to round out Brazil’s backline remain up for debate.
Of course, form and fitness come next summer will ultimately determine the players Ancelotti brings to North America. All eyes will be on Neymar, though, over the next six months to see if the Brazilian can earn the trust and approval of his new boss.