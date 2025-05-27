Carlo Ancelotti Names Best Brazilian Player He's Ever Managed
Carlo Ancelotti is wasting no time getting to work as the new manager of the Brazil national team, aiming for a run at the nation's sixth FIFA World Cup trophy in the summer of 2026.
Throughout his illustrious 30-year career on the touchline, Ancelotti has managed 34 Brazilian players that helped him become the winningest manager in Real Madrid and Champions League history.
During his first day as manager of La Seleçao, Ancelotti did the rounds with Brazilian media and touched on a number of subjects. In an quick-fire interview with Globo Esporte, he was asked who he thought was the best Brazilian player he'd ever managed.
"Ronaldo (Nazário)," Ancelotti revealed. "Technically, he was spectacular and he's one of the most fun people in the world."
Ancelotti and Ronaldo crossed paths for a season and a half in AC Milan from 2007–08. By the time he arrived in Milan, Ronaldo was 31-years-old and deteriorated by nagging knee injuries, making his stint with the club his swan song from European soccer.
Still, Ronaldo left a lasting impression on Ancelotti, which isn't necessarily a surprise. Many consider El Fenómeno one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen. Some even believe that had it not been for the brutal injuries that hindered his career, he was on a trajectory to join the conversation as one of the greatest players of all time.
But Ronaldo isn't the only player Ancelotti mentioned in the interview, revealing a number of other interesting details of his relationship with Brazilian players.
"The most professional? Cafú," Ancelotti admitted. "The most fun? There's been many that make me laugh, [Éder] Militão makes me laugh a lot, Viní [Vinícius Júnior] as well. Viní, for example, is very humble, a very, very humble kid. But with all of them [Brazilian players] I have a great relationship to this day."
"Brazilian players have a higher technical level than others. They're players that handle themselves really well and are very relaxed and humble," Ancelotti added.
Coming off managing the biggest club in the world, Ancelotti will start his journey as the manager of arguably the biggest nation in international soccer history when La Seleçao take the pitch to face Ecuador in the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers on June 5.