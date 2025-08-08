‘Agreed Every Detail’—Chelsea Take Major Step Towards Alejandro Garnacho Signing
Chelsea have agreed “every detail” of personal terms with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, it has emerged, ahead of a likely transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Despite having already signed Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens this summer, Chelsea remain on the hunt for further attacking reinforcements. Garnacho is a long-time target for the Blues, who moved into “advanced talks” over a summer swoop earlier this week.
Fabrizio Romano states that a contract has been agreed between Chelsea and Garnacho, who appears determined to move to west London after after being told he is free to leave United.
Garnacho clashed with United manager Ruben Amorim and was subsequently added to the five-man “bomb squad” of unwanted players, alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia. To date, Rashford is the only member of the group to depart United—on a season-long loan to Barcelona.
With Chelsea advancing towards a deal, it is said that Garnacho expects to join the Blues before the transfer window closes.
Garnacho is not expected to be Chelsea’s only attacking reinforcement this month, however. The Blues remain keen to sign RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, who has dropped a number of public hints about his desire to seal a move.
Simons is believed to be agitating behind the scenes in an attempt to join Chelsea, who are now set to formalise their interest after sealing a number of lucrative sales.
Further space could still be made in the Chelsea squad through the sales of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and a handful of other fringe players who remain available for transfer.