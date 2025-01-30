Champions League 2024–25 Stats: Goals, Assists, Clean Sheet Leaders
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League league phase came to an end with a chaotic final matchweek that decided the 24 teams that remain in contention to raise the trophy on May 31.
There were many magical moments and performances through the eight games each team played during the new-look opening stage of the competition. With the first ever Champions League league phase in the books, the race for important statistical accolades are well underway.
Through eight games, the Champions League leading scorers have already surpassed Kylian Mbappé's eight goal tally that saw him win the tournament's golden boot a season ago. Same goes for goalkeepers fighting for the lead in clean sheets.
With 36 teams taking part in the league phase, find out which players lead the major statistical categories as we reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League.
2024-25 Champions League Leaders: Goals
Place
Player
Goals
T1.
Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
9
T1.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
9
3.
Raphinha (Barcelona)
8
4.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
7
T5.
Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)
6
T5.
Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)
6
T5.
Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
6
T5.
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
6
T5.
Jonathan David (Lille)
6
T5.
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
6
T5.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)
6
2024-25 Champions League Leaders: Assists
Place
Player
Assists
T1.
Raphinha (Barcelona)
5
T1.
Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)
5
T1.
Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)
5
T4.
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
4
T4.
Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)
4
T4.
Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart)
4
T4.
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
4
T4.
Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)
4
T4.
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
4
T4.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
4
2024-25 Champions League Leaders: Clean Sheets
Place
Player
Clean Sheets
1.
Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)
7
T2.
David Raya (Arsenal)
5
T2.
Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta)
5
4.
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
4
T5.
Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)
3
T5.
Matěj Kovář (Bayer Leverkusen)
3
T5.
Michele Di Gregorio (Juventus)
3
T5.
Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
3
T5.
Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)
3
T5.
Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)
3
T5.
Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)
3