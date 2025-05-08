Champions League Final Breaks 21-Year Streak
The UEFA Champions League final is set: Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Both teams appear in their second final this decade, but are hoping for better fortune given they lost to Bayern Munich and Manchester City respectively.
PSG defeated Arsenal over two legs to book their spot while Inter outlasted Barcelona in what's been called one of the greatest semifinal ties in the history of the competition. Luis Enrique and Simone Inzaghi have proven to be two of the world's top managers this season guiding their teams to the biggest stage.
Inter have won the competition three times while PSG are in search of their first European cup. While there's the chance of a first-time winner, something inherently tied to finals in Munich it seems, this year's final broke a 21-year streak.
For the first time in 21 years, the Champions League final won't feature a team from Spain, England or Germany. It'll be France's best against Italy's best. The last time this occurred was back in 2004 when Jose Mourinho's Porto defeated Didier Deschamps's AS Monaco. A final often looked back on as one of the greatest accomplishments in the sport's history.
Before that, you have to go back to the 1996 final when Juventus defeated Ajax on penalties. That final marked the second consecutive year in which Ajax faced an Italian side in the final.
Champions League Final History This Century
- 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan
- 2024: Real Madrid def. Borussia Dortmund
- 2023: Manchester City def. Inter Milan
- 2022: Real Madrid def. Liverpool
- 2021: Chelsea def. Manchester City
- 2020: Bayern Munich def. Paris Saint-Germain
- 2019: Liverpool def. Tottenham Hotspur
- 2018: Real Madrid def. Liverpool
- 2017: Real Madrid def. Juventus
- 2016: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid
- 2015: Barcelona def. Juventus
- 2014: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid
- 2013: Bayern Munich def. Borussia Dortmund
- 2012: Chelsea def. Bayern Munich
- 2011: Barcelona def. Manchester United
- 2010: Inter Milan def. Bayern Munich
- 2009: Barcelona def. Manchester United
- 2008: Manchester United def. Chelsea
- 2007: AC Milan def. Liverpool
- 2006: Barcelona def. Arsenal
- 2005: Liverpool def. AC Milan
- 2004: Porto def. AS Monaco (Last final without a team from England, Germany or Spain)
- 2003: AC Milan def. Juventus
- 2002: Real Madrid def. Bayer Leverkusen
- 2001: Bayern Munich def. Valencia
- 2000: Real Madrid def. Valencia
Champions League Finalists This Century by Country
Country
Finals Appearances
Trophies Won
Most Trophies
Spain
16
12
Real Madrid (8)
England
15
6
Liverpool (2)
Italy
9
3
AC Milan (2)
Germany
8
3
Bayern Munich (3)
France
3
0
None
Portugal
1
1
Porto (1)