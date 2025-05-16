Chelsea 1–0 Man Utd: Player Ratings as Blues Keep Champions League Hopes Alive
Chelsea‘s push to qualify for the Champions League will go down to the final day of the Premier League season after their 1–0 win over Manchester United on Friday leaves them in control of their own destiny.
It was far from perfect from Chelsea, but Marc Cucurella‘s second-half header was enough to seal all three points against a United side which was surprisingly strong just days before their Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea could have been ahead just four minutes in. Cole Palmer‘s glorious pass found Noni Madueke, but the winger could not control his effort and sent it ballooning over the bar.
Ten minutes later, Harry Maguire showed everyone how to finish. The defender provided an excellent volleyed strike to Patrick Dorgu's cross, only for a narrow VAR check to chalk off what looked to be the opening goal.
United were the better side in the opening stages, but Reece James came within inches of snatching a surprise goal midway through the half. His fizzing volley from the edge of the box came crashing back off Andre Onana‘s post.
The flag spared Enzo Fernández on the stroke of half-time. Onana parried a Cole Palmer strike right into his path, but the Argentine sent his effort blazing well over the bar from an offside position.
Mason Mount sliced wide with the first sight of goal of the second half, before Chelsea were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Tyrique George went down under pressure from Onana. A quick VAR check, however, revealed there was no contact and the decision was overruled. Eight minutes later, Amad Diallo was shown a yellow card for his own act of simulation down the other end of the pitch.
With 20 minutes remaining, Chelsea poked themselves ahead. Some glorious play from James led to an excellent cross into the back post, where Cucurella was waiting gleefully to nod home from close range.
Madueke scuffed the chance to double Chelsea‘s lead almost immediately after, but it mattered little for the Blues as they held firm to secure a huge three points.
Chelsea Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.7/10
RB: Reece James
7.9/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.6/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.4/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
8.4/10
DM: Moisés Caicedo
8.1/10
DM: Enzo Fernández
6.8/10
RM: Pedro Neto
6.5/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7.3/10
LM: Noni Madueke
7.0/10
ST: Tyrique George
6.6/10
SUB: Roméo Lavia (81' for George)
N/A
SUB: Malo Gusto (90' for Neto)
N/A
Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Marcus Bettinelli (GK), Aaron Anselmino, Benoît Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Man Utd Player Ratings (3-4-2-1)
Player
Ratings
GK: Andre Onana
7.2/10
CB: Victor Lindelöf
6.7/10
CB: Harry Maguire
7.1/10
CB: Luke Shaw
6.1/10
RM: Noussair Mazraoui
6.4/10
CM: Casemiro
6.8/10
CM: Mason Mount
6.5/10
LM: Patrick Dorgu
7.2/10
AM: Amad Diallo
6.6/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
6.1/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
5.3/10
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (69‘ for Mount)
6.1/10
SUB: Manuel Ugarte (69‘ for Casemiro)
6.3/10
SUB: Ayden Heaven (81' for Shaw)
N/A
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (81' for Fernandes)
N/A
Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson, Christian Eriksen, Toby Collyer