Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Enzo Fernandez Fires Blues Back to Premier League Top Four
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 in a London derby to return to the Champions League places in the Premier League.
Chelsea were the better team throughout the opening first 45 minutes, but mistakes with the final touch and a brilliant save from Guglielmo Vicario to deny Jadon Sancho meant the game went scoreless at halftime.
The Blues pounced out of the tunnel, as Cole Palmer ended his seven-game drought without a goal involvement by finding a free Enzo Fernández with a cross and the Argentine headed home his second Premier League goal of the season vs. Spurs. Moisés Caicedo doubled Chelsea's lead five minutes later, but the goal was called back for offsides.
In a frenetic final 30 minutes, both teams had clear scoring opportunities. Heung-min Son got denied by a fantastic Robert Sánchez save in the 89th minute, avoiding a late game collapse by the hosts. In the end, Fernández's header proved to be the winner.
It's a massive win for Chelsea in the race for Champions League soccer next season. Failing to win would've seen the Blues fall to sixth in the standings. Instead, they're back in the top four with only eight games to go.
Up next for Chelsea is a visit to Brentford on Sunday.
Player ratings from the night below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
8.2/10
RB: Malo Gusto
8.1/10
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.5/10
CB: Levi Colwill
6.8/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.4/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
8/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
8.1/10
RW: Pedro Neto
6.8/10
AM: Cole Palmer
8.2/10
LW: Jadon Sancho
6.5/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
6.4/10
SUB: Noni Madueke (68' for Sancho)
6.7/10
SUB: Reece James (82' for Jackson)
N/A
SUB: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (90' for Fernandez)
N/A
SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (90' for Palmer)
N/A